Trevor Cherry: Former Leeds and England defender dies aged 72

Trevor Cherry in action for England against Scotland at Hampden Park in 1980

Former Leeds and England defender Trevor Cherry has died at the age of 72.

The news of Cherry's death comes less than a fortnight after his former Leeds team-mate Norman Hunter passed away.

Cherry, who began his career at hometown club Huddersfield, made almost 500 appearances for the legendary Leeds side of the 1970s and played 27 times for his country.

"Leeds United are shocked and deeply saddened by the news that club legend Trevor Cherry has passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 72," the club said in a statement.

"Defender Cherry made 486 appearances for the club in all competitions between 1972 and 1982.

"Born in Huddersfield in 1948, Trevor signed professionally for his hometown club in 1965 before joining Don Revie's side in 1972.

"In his first full season with the Whites, he helped Leeds reach and played in both the 1973 European Cup Winners' Cup final and the 1973 FA Cup final.

"In the 1973/74 season, Cherry played 38 times in the league as the Whites were crowned champions of the First Division for the second time, setting a then-Football League record of 29 games undefeated in the process.

"He also helped Leeds reach the 1975 European Cup final and went on to succeed Billy Bremner as the club's captain in 1976.

"As well as impressing at club level, where he was named the club's Player of the Year in 1981, Cherry made 27 appearances for England, captaining his country on one occasion.

Huddersfield Town are devastated to learn of the passing of former player and director Trevor Cherry.



The thoughts and prayers of everyone at #htafc are with Trevor's wife Sue, sons Darren and Ian, daughter Danielle and his five grandchildren.



RIP.https://t.co/VcM7HSXmSg — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) April 29, 2020

"As part of the club's recent centenary celebrations, Trevor, alongside fellow members of the Revie team, was granted the Freedom of the City of Leeds by Leeds City Council.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Trevor's wife Sue, sons Darren and Ian, daughter Danielle and his five grandchildren at this difficult time."

Huddersfield Town, for whom Cherry made 188 appearances, added: "Trevor was an inspiration to many, and his name will always be written in Huddersfield Town folklore."

After spending a decade at Leeds, Cherry left Elland Road to become player-manager of Bradford.