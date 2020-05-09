Norman Hunter: Leeds pay tribute to Elland Road legend

Leeds great Norman Hunter was given a poignant send-off by his former club on Saturday, as his funeral was held following his death from coronavirus.

Hunter, a giant of United's past, died on April 17 at the age of 76 after contracting the illness, prompting an outpouring of grief at the West Yorkshire club.

The defender, a member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad, will be forever remembered as one of Leeds' all-time best.

Leeds have named the South Stand at Elland Road in his honour and it is likely the stadium would have been packed out for a public send-off, were it not for the ongoing global pandemic.

As it was, Leeds shared footage of Hunter's coffin being carried down the Elland Road tunnel for one final time, and it was placed in front of the West Stand for a set of final photographs.

Hunter was part of the most glorious chapter in the club's history, amassing 726 appearances over 14 years with Leeds, winning three league titles, two Inter-Cities Fairs Cups, an FA Cup and a League Cup.

"One last time for an absolute legend," said current Leeds defender Luke Ayling of the farewell.