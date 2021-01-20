Patrick Bamford: Leeds forward donates £5k to primary school for remote learning

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford has been praised for his incredible generosity after donating £5,000 to a Leeds primary school.

The Premier League striker, who has so far scored 10 goals on the side's return to the top flight, made the personal donation to Beeston Primary school.

The money will be put towards the purchase of 20 iPads to help students who are struggling to access remote learning during the latest coronavirus lockdown.

The 27-year-old also issued a video to the pupils, urging them to work hard and focus on their studies throughout this difficult period.

On Bamford's gesture, Bethan Tidey, deputy headteacher at Beeston Primary School, said: "We are blown away by Patrick's generosity. The past year has been incredibly difficult for families, in particular those struggling to access remote learning at home.

"This incredible donation has allowed us to buy 20 new iPads which will be loaned to those most in need.

What a guy Patrick Bamford is!

"This will greatly improve the home learning experience for some of our most vulnerable children and will also be a fantastic addition to the school when children are eventually back in classrooms.

"We want to say a huge thank you to Patrick for shining a light in these dark times, it will not be forgotten."

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council's executive member for learning, skills and employment added: "This is a very generous gesture by Patrick and it's fantastic to hear about something so positive happening in very challenging times.

"It makes me incredibly proud to see Leeds continuing to pull together."

Brighton pledged £25,000 for school laptops

Brighton & Hove Albion are also supporting remote learning during lockdown by providing 100 laptops to schoolchildren across Brighton and Hove.

Through the 'Albion As One' fund, the club has pledged £25,000 to the cause while additional support from the club's IT supplier Focus Group will see further laptops provided.

Albion in the Community, who are already providing a wide-ranging online and offline programme in support of local schools and teachers, will manage the rollout of laptops.

On the initiative, club captain Lewis Dunk explained: "We have a very close bond with the local community, and as someone who went to school in Brighton and Hove I know all too well how brilliant our local schools are, and just how hard the teachers work to achieve that.

"Home schooling my own children during lockdown was a real eye-opener, and it made many of us realise the amazing work we all benefit from, so it is great that we can help in this small way to ensure local children can continue their education during these difficult times."

Laptops will be given directly to schools to ensure they are given to those families most in need.