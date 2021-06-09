Tyler Roberts: Leeds United forward signs new three-year deal at Elland Road

Tyler Roberts joined Leeds United from West Bromwich Albion in January 2018 and has since gone on to make 82 appearances, scoring eight goals; the 22-year-old forward has been included in Wales' squad for Euro 2020

Wednesday 9 June 2021 16:06, UK

Tyler Roberts (PA Image)
Image: Tyler Roberts has signed a new three-year deal with Leeds United

Tyler Roberts has committed his future to Leeds United by signing a new three-year deal at Elland Road.

The 22-year-old, who is currently away on international duty with Wales ahead of Euro 2020, has been rewarded with a new deal after making 27 appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring once.

In total, Roberts has scored eight goals in 82 games for Leeds since joining from West Brom in 2018.

