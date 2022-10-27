Leeds boss Jesse Marsch understands the pressure is on ahead of trip to Liverpool: 'I'm not dumb'

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch understands the pressure is on ahead of Saturday's trip to Liverpool, admitting he knows some Leeds fans "want him out".

Marsch's side dropped into the bottom three for first time this season - above Wolves and Nottingham Forest only on goal difference - following last weekend's 3-2 home defeat to Fulham.

After surviving relegation on the final day of last season, improvement was expected in Marsch's first full season in the role, but a run of eight games without a win has left gloomy skies around Elland Road.

Next up is a trip to Anfield on Saturday, live on Sky Sports at 7.45pm.

Marsch said: "I'm not dumb. But I understand exactly, that if we don't win games, I put them in a very difficult situation to continue to support me."

He added: "I've never lost this much in my career and I am sick of it so I am trying to figure out what guys I can count on and which guys are ready to fight for everything.

"I think Elland Road was not overly negative, given the negativity they could be feeling it's a fanbase that loves the club so much. Of course, some people want me out, some people just want us to turn a corner because they see we are close."

Leeds have taken just two points from the last 24 available in the Premier League.

"I was 14 years a player and now 13 years a coach and I've never lost this much in my career. I'm sick of it," Marsch said.

"I'm kind of angry right now. I'm tired of playing matches where we are in the match and in many cases better than our opponents and walking away with nothing.

"I'm tired of not capitalising on moments when we are the better team in matches and I'm tired of giving away goals too cheaply.

"And I'm tired of not getting results we should be getting."

Marsch also revealed Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra, Liam Cooper and Tyler Adams are doubtful for Leeds' trip to Liverpool, saying "we will see how the next 48 hours goes with them".

Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw remain longer-term absentees.

Marsch said: "Let's see how it pans out [on their availability]. But I think it's a balance, all along. It's about trying to maintain our physical output and make sure that we're one of the most intensive teams in Europe and in this league, but also making sure that we're not picking up injuries and trying to get that balance right.

"We've probably had fewer muscle injuries, than any team in the league and still maintain a relatively intensive way of playing. But we think we can do more in terms of the intensity and then we have to still find ways to do that without risking missing players."

Sky Sports News' Tim Thornton writes:

His remit was to keep Leeds United in the Premier League, and to his credit he achieved that goal and stabilised the club after the departure of Marcelo Bielsa. But he now finds himself once again in a stressful situation, and Leeds are back in a relegation scrap.

There is a growing feeling among supporters that Leeds should look to replace him and appoint a new head coach. But having proved he was the right man to keep the club up last season, does he deserve the time to show he can steer Leeds clear of the relegation zone once again?

After a bright start to the campaign Leeds have now gone eight games without a win, and next up face a trip to Anfield to play Liverpool. The mood around the club has changed and there have been question marks over tactics and team selection.

Marsch is fighting for his future, but he's always talked about the long-term project and believes he can elevate the club to the next level. If he is to get the time to deliver that vision, he undoubtedly needs results.

The last two have been bitterly disappointing. But prior to that it shouldn't be forgotten that Leeds played exceptionally well against the league leaders Arsenal, and they also showed glimpses of their true potential in the win against Chelsea. They converted their chances in that 3-0 win over Chelsea, but against Arsenal they missed a penalty and several big chances and the failure to put key opportunities away has been a feature of the season.

Many fans will blame recruitment and the failure to sign a proven striker in the summer for that. And that argument has been fuelled by concerns over the form and fitness of Patrick Bamford, who is yet to score a Premier League goal this season.

Image: Patrick Bamford is yet to score a Premier League goal this season

While Leeds made some good signings in the summer, the squad is still light in some key positions, and that will need to be addressed in January. Most fans would agree that the squad needs strengthening, and it could be argued that Marsch deserves to be cut some slack until those signings are in place.

There are only three Premier League games until the World Cup break and if he can get through those games and pick up some points then it will give everyone breathing space. But if Leeds fail to pick up any points then they could be in a perilous position.

My feeling is that the hierarchy at Leeds would like to give Marsch the opportunity to turn things around. In fact, the Leeds head coach said after the Fulham defeat on Sunday "the board and I are unified".

But decisions are made based on results and Marsch knows that.

His focus now has to be on quickly finding solutions to the problems that Leeds have. If he can do that, he could still get the opportunity to deliver his long-term vision for the future of the club.

