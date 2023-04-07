Javi Gracia exclusive: Leeds manager discusses his start to life in Elland Road and why he cannot take his focus away from job

Javi Gracia has a job to do at Leeds. And he’s taking it so seriously that he hasn’t actually stepped out to see the city he lives in.

"Hotel and training ground," he tells Sky Sports, with a chuckle. "The last month and a half - my life has been hotel and training ground."

So far, Leeds are doing perfectly fine under his management. Six games has brought about 10 crucial points, including three wins.

Leeds United

Crystal Palace Sunday 9th April 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

It has taken them to 13th in the Premier League table. Beat Crystal Palace on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports, and Gracia's Leeds not only jump another place but could open up a gap on the bottom three.

The Spaniard is also unbeaten at Elland Road too - the first Leeds manager to not lose in his first three top-flight home games in 43 years. It is not just the form at home that is one of Leeds' biggest assets, it is the emotion and noise that comes with it.

But unlike Jesse Marsch, who came before him as Leeds boss, Gracia remains unmoved on the touchline. No big fist pumps or geeing up the crowd in and among the madness that Elland Road can bring. The Spanish manager's emotion very rarely comes through.

"It's inside of me," Gracia insists. "You can't see it, but for sure, I feel the atmosphere and the supporters.

Image: Gracia has lifted Leeds up the Premier League table

"I know these things are important for us. But my job is to try to be focused, to help the players and give them the solutions.

"I would enjoy it more being in the stands than on the bench! But in this case, I'm the manager and I have to be focused on my job.

"It's good to feel the atmosphere, but you have to know what your responsibility is and be focused on that."

Gracia extends that sheer focus on one game to the context of the season. The Leeds manager refuses to look beyond this Sunday's game with Palace - there is no point even asking him whether victory in that game goes a longer way to guaranteeing survival than just three more points.

But it is definitely an improved position and mood compared to when he first joined the club. Leeds were second bottom and without a win in 10 games when Gracia took charge of his first match. Now they are one of the frontrunners for survival out of the threatened pack.

"When I arrived, I knew that it was a difficult moment," he recalls. "Some players were injured, the team had a long time without winning.

"My first feeling was the players really wanted to change that dynamic. They were working hard, the attitude was always good. I needed in that moment to feel that the players wanted it, after that it was my job to find the best way to compete and be closer to winning games."

So how has Gracia improved matters at Leeds? There is no obvious answer as no two Leeds game plans have been the same. Even the manager himself cannot given an answer. "I don't know! I cannot tell you in words the style of play.

"There are a lot of things," he adds. "For example, we didn't play the same away against Brighton or in our last game against Nottingham Forest."

How Gracia found the winning feeling mentioned above was to completely focus on the opposition and prepare for any outcome the opposition can face. Jack Harrison highlighted the Spaniard's attention to detail as one of his best assets.

It is a similar approach made by Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, who was also asked to pick up a low-morale group of players earlier in the season and is now knocking on the door of the European places.

And the two managers have more things in common. Both grew up just one hour's drive away from each other in the Basque country located in northern Spain, while the two were paired together as team-mates for Real Sociedad.

"You have to adapt within games, that's something important in our style of play," Gracia eventually says after thinking long and hard how to describe his approach.

"Of course, you always have important things: the way you start goal kicks, scoring things like set-pieces.

"But it's about: in this game, what do we have to do? To take these details, find a way to help us get better and closer to get the points."

Should he get those points required to stay up, will Leeds' short-term solution get himself another crack at the Elland Road whip next season? In the midst of interim and caretaker manager roles, Gracia has his own unique status at Leeds after signing a "flexible contract" six weeks ago.

"I'm being honest - it's something I am not thinking about," he insists when asked if he wants to be there next season. "My job is trying to help the people here to remain in the Premier League.

"In May and June we will see what happens, the situation and what is my future."

And will he manage to get out to see the city of Leeds before then?

"Maybe next week, if I have one day off!"

Watch Leeds vs Crystal Palace live on Sky Sports Premier League this Super Sunday from 1pm, kick-off 2pm

April 9: Crystal Palace (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

April 17: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

April 22: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

April 25: Leicester City (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

April 30: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

May 7: Man City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

May 13: Newcastle (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: West Ham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Tottenham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm