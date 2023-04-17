Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have clicked and are building something new after 6-1 win at Leeds

Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool’s 6-1 win over Leeds as their best performance of the season as he proclaimed the dawning of a "new" Liverpool.

Klopp's side, hoping to spark a late push for an unlikely top-four finish, had failed to score against a bottom-six side in their last six attempts, but there was no danger of history repeating itself as they ran away with the game at Elland Road.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was deployed in a more central hybrid role - much the same as he was in the 2-2 with Arsenal - and delivered a fantastic performance, grabbing two assists.

Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah celebrate

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Leeds against Liverpool in the Premier League.

It was Liverpool's first win in all competitions since they thrashed Manchester United 7-0 in early March and moves them to within six points of Tottenham in fifth with a game in hand.

A beaming Klopp was more interested in looking at the bigger picture rather than focusing on where his side will finish this season and hopes this type of performance in the new formation will be the start of something exciting.

He told Sky Sports: "Where will we end up, I don't know. But it will go on after the season. That's why we need all the results and performances to build on and understand, so we can build something new, something slightly different.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds boss Javi Gracia was extremely disappointed with his side's mistakes in their thrashing by Liverpool.

"If we can't get anything this season, then we have to build on good performances. I'm thinking like that instead of thinking where we will end up. I have no clue if we can get close but it's not too important. I would like to see us with the same desire, passion and understanding that we showed tonight. It's our job to find that consistency.

"In general we need to be better protected because we've conceded too many counter attacks when losing the ball in the wrong moment. Trent played a really good game and when we lost the ball the reaction was completely different even if we didn't lose too many balls as we were calm apart from the goal we conceded. The formation suits us much better."

Klopp was especially delighted with the way Liverpool counter-pressed Leeds, with their first four goals all coming from situations where they turned the ball over and sprang forward ruthlessly, like the best Liverpool teams have done under this manager.

"It was the best game we played this season, from many different aspects," he added.

"Controlling the game, we caused a lot of mistakes from Leeds. Sensational goals. We counter-pressed the best we have [since] long ago. In the 92nd minute, we lose the ball and four players chase the ball. It was outstanding and exactly what we wanted.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jurgen Klopp produced a hilarious reaction as Liverpool pressed relentlessly in the 92nd minute, despite their 6-1 lead over Leeds United.

"I can't explain why our counter-pressing has not been there as we've been asking for it but tonight it clicked. It actually clicked in the second half against Arsenal. The direction we had in that game was because we won balls back. The two decisive moments in that game were by Ibrahim [Konate] and Virgil van Dijk when they stepped in to midfield and attacked [Gabriel] Jesus in the right moment.

"We've had too many moments where we've had to run too much as we're deep in our half and have to build from deep. It makes all the difference. I hope these one-and-a-half games give us the right signs for the rest of the season."

'Leeds have really poor defenders, Meslier has no presence'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Mirror's Chief Football Writer, John Cross questions if Javi Gracia can turn the negativity around at Leeds after two heavy home defeats from Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

Leeds remain in the thick of one of the most open relegation scraps in recent seasons with only seven league games remaining. The result may serve as another damaging blow to Leeds' survival hopes after also conceding five on home turf against Crystal Palace eight days ago.

"Liverpool were really clinical, every chance they got, it went in," said Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football.

"This Leeds team have had three different managers but remain the worst team defensively in the Premier League. They've got really poor defenders and I'm not convinced by the goalkeeper - I know he's young, but he's got no presence. They look like they've got a kid in goal."