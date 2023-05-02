Javi Gracia: Leeds head coach under serious threat of losing job with Sam Allardyce in frame to take over

Javi Gracia's job as Leeds United head coach is under serious threat, with Sam Allardyce in the frame to take over until the end of the season.

Former England manager Allardyce, who has been without a job since leaving West Brom in May 2021, is set for a shock return to football to save Leeds from Premier League relegation with only four games of the season remaining.

Leeds lost 4-1 at Bournemouth on Sunday and are now only outside the relegation on goal difference after Monday night's 2-2 draw between fellow relegation strugglers Leicester and Everton.

Leeds have lost four of their last five games in a run which has seen them slump to 5-1, 6-1 and 4-1 defeats to Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Bournemouth respectively.

Boss Gracia now faces the sack after just two and a half months in charge, meaning Allardyce could become the club's fourth head coach of the season.

The manner of Leeds' displays in recent weeks has angered fans after they conceded 23 goals in April, a new Premier League record for goals against in a month.

On Sunday night fans' group the Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board issued a vote of no confidence in both the club's board and head coach Gracia.

Leeds' players were also forced to issue a statement to apologise for Sunday's display at Bournemouth and for ignoring fans as they departed the team's hotel.

A video posted on social media after the defeat had left them deep in relegation trouble showed players failing to acknowledge a group of supporters, including a young boy, in the hotel lobby.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher feels former Bolton, Blackburn and West Ham manager Allardyce would be a sensible appointment for Leeds.

He told Monday Night Football of Leeds potentially sacking Gracia: "It sounds crazy and we never used to think this could happen in our league, but the stakes are so high I think I could probably understand it.

"There is such an ill-feeling at the club right now in terms of the connection between him and the supporters. They're not happy. They showed that frustration to him at Bournemouth."

He added: "I don't think Sam Allardyce has ever come in this late. He's normally come in with a January transfer window to bring his own players in and have time to change it.

"But I think it would be a decent appointment. Whether the crowd get behind it, I'm not so sure. I don't know how Leeds supporters would react to Sam Allardyce.

"But in terms of trying to make them more solid and better defensively, there's probably no one better out there."

With daunting fixtures remaining, with a trip to leaders Manchester City next followed by home games against Newcastle and Tottenham, Carragher believes a late change of manager could be their only chance of getting the results they need to stay up.

"They've got to try to create some sort of feel-good factor in the home games they've got, to bring some kind of energy and a performance to get them over the line, so I would not be surprised at all if they made that change," he said.

"It's very difficult to instil that [a clear style of play]. The only thing I believe the board and hierarchy will be thinking is, 'Can we make Elland Road a fortress in these last couple of games at home?'

"I think that's the only thing they can do. Bring someone in where it becomes a tough game for the teams going there, where there's an atmosphere, there's an energy, because right now that has vanished completely."

