Leeds reporter notebook: Daniel Farke's side in a good place but promotion critical

Daniel Farke is preparing for his second season in charge at Elland Road, but the big question is, can Leeds build on the relative success of last season and get over the line to secure a return to the Premier League?

Leeds United look to be much better prepared than they were 12 months ago. And four wins out of four in pre-season would support that argument.

But undoubtedly, there is a bigger weight of expectation and Leeds will need to hit the ground running this time around.

A slow start last season ultimately proved costly as Leeds narrowly missed out on automatic promotion. In fact, they effectively didn't really get their season going until after the first international break.

Farke walked into a club full of chaos, and although he established a calm authority, it took a few weeks to work through the issues he inherited. But this time the backdrop to pre-season has been very different. The ownership of the club is in safe hands and the squad this time around looks to be much more stable.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Leeds United's friendly match against Valencia.

Leeds have lost two key players in Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville, but it was inevitable that sales would have to be made. So Leeds are prepared, and crucially they have got time to bring in replacements.

Leeds had one of the best defensive records in the Championship last season, so the permanent signing of Joe Rodon fuels confidence that they'll be solid and hard to break down again.

Joe Rothwell from Bournemouth and Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United are two solid acquisitions, and others are expected to follow.

The Leeds boss would like to bring in another central midfielder, a full-back and a player to replace the goals and creativity of Summerville.

Brenden Aaronson has also returned to west Yorkshire having been loaned out to Union Berlin last summer. The American feels he has unfinished business at Elland Road, and has worked hard to prepare himself for the physicality of the Sky Bet Championship. He was a big-money signing under Marcelo Bielsa, and could be a big player this season if Farke can unlock his potential.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Wilfried Gnonto's best goals and assists for Leeds as interest from Premier League clubs heightens this transfer window.

One current member of the squad will also be looking to make this his break-out season. Mateo Joseph has impressed in pre-season, and after showing flashes of his potential last year, he now has an opportunity to establish himself as a key figure at Elland Road.

Farke knows what it takes to get out of the Championship, but he made it clear last season that he wants more than promotion. He is looking to build the club so that Leeds can get into the Premier League and stay there.

A second season in the Championship could give the German the time he needs to build stronger foundations. But every year in the Championship will bring financial challenges, and that means promotion is critical this season.

Leeds are in a good place to achieve their goal.

They have ambitious owners, a proven manager, a balanced squad, and a passionate fan base. They look the team to beat in the Championship, and it will be a huge surprise to me if they're not up there challenging for a return to the Premier League once again.

