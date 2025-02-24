Sheffield United 1-3 Leeds: Daniel Farke says Whites 'must stay grounded' despite 'perfect' result at Bramall Lane

Daniel Farke stressed "it's just three points" as his Leeds side came from behind to beat Sheffield United 3-1 and extend their Championship lead to five points.

The Whites were trailing 1-0 until the 72nd minute after Illan Meslier's own goal but Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe struck to turn the game late on.

It came one week after Pascal Struijk's late double helped Leeds overcome Sunderland at Elland Road.

With 12 games left to play this season, Farke's side are in the driving seat ahead of their next challenge at home to West Brom on Saturday March 1, live on Sky Sports Football.

Farke: It's just three points - anything can happen in the final weeks

Leeds manager Daniel Farke:

"For the first 25 minutes, they were by far the better side. They invested so much in their physical output and they were also more switched on in the duels and they deserved to be in the lead.

"We were a bit too nervous in the beginning, then from minute 25, we started to play football then we dominated and gained more and more control of the game. In the end, in a tight game, it was deserved that we equalised and also won this game, but it was tough today against a good opponent.

"We needed a little bit of luck in the decisive moments today, but nevertheless, the outcome was perfect.

"When you win against top sides in this league, it's good for the confidence and for the whole mood, but it's just three points.

"Not too much has changed, just one game less - one really difficult game less - but if we stop winning points right now, we won't finish in the position we want to finish, so we have to keep going.

"We are happy tonight, but we stay humble, stay grounded and also disciplined, not overdoing anything.

"Anything can happen in the final weeks and also, when there are one or two more injuries or you lose momentum, you won't finish in the position where you have to finish, but I have to say, so far, so good and we have to use this even more and want to keep going."

James on 'unbelievable' win

Leeds midfielder Daniel James:

"It was unbelievable. The first 20 minutes they came out of the traps and we didn't come out quick enough.

"They got the goal, and we knew it would be tough from there. But it was about digging in. We knew we had goals in the team, it was just about getting that first one.

"Once it went in I thought we just had to push on and try and get the winner. They then threw bodies forward and that's how we got the third.

"We always knew tonight was a massive game for them and for us. It takes us five points clear of them. But there's still a long time to go before the end of the season.

"Sheffield United still have to play Burnley. Even a point tonight we'd still have come away top of the league.

"They really put it on us first half, but we knew we'd have to kick on and get it to the forwards, and we took our chances second half.

"I'm just trying to kick on every game and for me it's about being aggressive. They shut the right side down a little more today and tried to double up.

"So it's just about trying to create things when I can. I'll always get chances at the end of the game when teams get tired, then you just have to be ruthless and get your rewards at the end of the game."

The comeback goals

Firpo: We never stopped believing

Leeds' Junior Firpo:

"We never stopped believing. We started a little bit slow today and conceded the goal, but we have top fitness as a team, and we have options off the bench that can change the game and we keep going until the end.

"The goals just came out of nothing and we're really happy.

"There are a lot of games still to play. Five points is a good distance but as you say the way we're going in the games, we are on top of everything.

"This team is really strong and has a lot of self belief and we'll keep going."

Piroe: Once we got one, we knew we'd get another

Leeds' Joel Piroe:

"The belief was there from the start, we said it at half-time.

"The moment we score one we will be able to score the second as well, doesn't matter what minute it is.

"We'll just keep going and winning as many games as possible."

'It felt like we were watching the champions-elect'

Sky Sports News' Tim Thornton:

"Daniel Farke stayed on the TV gantry for several minutes at the full-time whistle to enjoy the celebrations.

"This felt hugely significant, another late show against their closest rivals.

"It felt like we were watching the champions-elect.

"Sheffield United played their part, but as Sunderland found last week, matching Leeds for 90-plus minutes is not easy.

"This was a terrific Yorkshire derby and Chris Wilder's men deserve great credit. But Leeds will take some stopping, and on the evidence of tonight, there's a good chance both these sides could be playing Premier League football next season."

Dallas: Leeds have to back this win up

Former Leeds midfielder Stuart Dallas:

"To be fair to Daniel [James], having worked with him he will be calm in there. They've been in this situation before.

"We know the points tally they got last year and they missed out on promotion.

"He'll know it's a huge win and he will enjoy it. It just ticks another game off. They come thick and fast.

"They've got another one in an early kick-off on Saturday, a tough game against West Brom. If they get through that they'll be in a really good position, but winning a game like this means nothing if you don't back it up."