Leeds and Daniel Farke on the same page for now but unforgiving Premier League fixtures could test that

Daniel Farke says no one at Leeds United is panicking after four defeats in five games and the club are on the same page for now - but the German is facing an unforgiving run of fixtures that could test their patience.

Leeds have no plans to change their head coach as things stand despite growing discontent among supporters and, after taking 11 points from 11 Premier League games, the club and Farke feel the team are currently on course to achieve their goal of survival.

Sitting one point above the relegation zone, Leeds have the hardest schedule in the Premier League over the next five matches, according to Opta, with Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool visiting Elland Road as well as trips to Manchester City and Brentford.

Leeds' next five PL fixtures

Man City (A)

Chelsea (H)

Liverpool (H)

Brentford (A)

"In my dream version, we are never in danger," Farke said after Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest. "Yes, right now, it's all a bit tighter, but it's nothing. We are not panicking, anyhow.

"What the outside world is thinking or wants to think, we can't influence that much. We are quite calm. We know what we have to do better."

Although it has come as a surprise to some fans, it is business as usual at Thorp Arch over the international break with Farke scheduled in for broadcast interviews next week - as strong an indication as any that he will be in charge for at least the start of this tough run.

There is a sense of optimism internally that the Elland Road factor will play in Leeds' favour against these tougher opponents. That is certainly somewhat supported by the results at home, with Farke's side winning eight of their 11 points in Yorkshire.

However, the next three visitors - Aston Villa, Chelsea and Liverpool - are arguably three of the best teams they will have faced at Elland Road this season and a victory against any of them would comfortably surpass the Everton win as the biggest of the season.

Leeds showed how much of a handful they can be at Elland Road against a top team when the crowd is behind them in the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth and the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham. In both games, you could argue, Leeds were deserving of the three points.

Those results came at a time when Leeds were playing well and given the benefit of the doubt that good performances would eventually produce points. The subsequent drop-off, in performances and results, has soured the mood.

The big problem for Farke is that the confidence levels on show in both of those matches feel extremely distant right now and the Leeds players have seen that even when they are performing towards their best, it has not been enough in these encounters.

The lack of attacking threat up front has not helped. Despite sitting eighth in the Premier League for big chances created and shots, Leeds have the joint second-lowest conversion rate and return for goals scored.

Leeds spent the summer shoring up the defence and midfield knowing that goals might be hard to come by and, despite only three teams in the league facing fewer shots, they have the highest opponent shot conversion. Not ideal.

Another ominous stat for Farke ahead of this difficult run of fixtures is that November and December are the months to have brought about the most managerial departures in the Premier League era.

And there is no let up any time soon, with the visits of Crystal Palace and Manchester United bookending trips to Sunderland and Liverpool after the next five games. Even over the next nine matches, Leeds have the hardest schedule.

Right now it is hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

'Inevitable' - Sherwood's verdict on Farke at Leeds

Former Tottenham and Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood told Sky Sports FC this week that he expects Leeds to make a change in the dugout.

"I hope we don't [see Farke lose his job], but it's inevitable that we will, because I don't think they win any of the next four games," said Sherwood. "Listen, if Leeds want to react, they're going to react after those fixtures.

"Who are they going to bring in? There's no one going to come in with a magic wand and all of a sudden make them fixtures look a lot easier."

He added: "He's feeling pressure, but Daniel will always feel pressure, because everyone points the finger that he took Norwich up twice, and they got relegated twice," said Sherwood.

"There was a yo-yo there. But I would say it's not necessarily his fault. Perhaps [with Norwich] the tools he had to work with in the Championship were very good, and they didn't spend enough money when they got to the Premier League.

"This is a little bit different with Leeds, because I think they've given him the funds. Not sure what they've spent it on is good enough. I still think they will go again if they can with the PSR in January, which they're going to need to."

Is Farke's Premier League record an issue?

Rightly or wrongly, Farke has been under external scrutiny ever since it was reported in April that Leeds were considering sacking him over concerns about his Premier League record just after he had won them promotion.

That, of course, never came to fruition, and Farke was subsequently backed to the tune of £100m in the summer transfer window in a clear show of faith from the Elland Road decision-makers.

The Leeds boss made changes to his set-up for the Premier League return, taking a more pragmatic approach earlier in the season, which suggested he had learned from his experience.

But, that narrative around Farke's previous two failed attempts to keep Norwich up has once again reared its head after back-to-back defeats at Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

In 49 top-flight games with Norwich, Farke's win rate was a measly 12.2 per cent with a return of 0.5 points per game.

Norwich were relegated in bottom place in his first attempt and Farke lasted only 11 games at the second before he was sacked with the Canaries once again in 20th after claiming just five points.

Farke's already shown a strong improvement in his short time in the top flight with Leeds, claiming half his win total with Norwich in 38 games fewer. The only question is if it will be enough, given how low the bar had been set.

Could January transfer window provide hope?

If Farke does, indeed, make it through those games, it will take him to the January transfer window - but Leeds are facing potential limitations around bringing players in.

Leeds will have to be mindful of PSR if they do business in January. Managing director Robbie Evans said after the summer that "we are maxing PSR out this season" - and if their more expensive targets, such as Igor Paixao, had joined, others would have had to be sold.

Barring any changes to the club's PSR position before the window, loan signings present the most likely avenue for Leeds to strengthen in January.

Leeds wanted to bring in a wide forward that could also play as No 10, failing with a Deadline Day move for Harry Wilson from Fulham, and the club are understood to be monitoring potential options for that area of the pitch.