Dominic Calvert-Lewin in form for Leeds: How Daniel Farke's change of approach has given the striker a new lease of life
Dominic Calvert-Lewin's dramatic return to scoring form for Leeds United has changed the complexion of their season - and his career trajectory. Watch Leeds vs Crystal Palace this Saturday from 7.45pm on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 8pm
Thursday 18 December 2025 11:18, UK
Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return to form is as welcome as it is unexpected. The striker has undoubted pedigree but his first 10 appearances for Leeds yielded only one goal. His last season at Everton brought just three goals in 26 Premier League games.
The 28-year-old England international has eclipsed that tally by scoring in four matches in a row. Since coming off the bench to score at Manchester City, he has followed up by netting in the win over Chelsea as well as the draws against Liverpool and Brentford.
In doing so, he has been a key figure in turning Leeds' season around. They are far from safe but Daniel Farke, who had seemed on the brink of the sack, has hit upon something by switching to a 3-5-2 formation. "Fantastic" is how he has described Calvert-Lewin.
- Got Sky? Watch Premier League games LIVE on your phone📱
- No Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
"It was never in doubt," said Farke. "His CV speaks for itself, an unbelievable human being, an unbelievable hard worker. We are blessed to have him. Harry Kane is playing in the Bundesliga, but he is one of the best English strikers in the Premier League."
There was a time when that statement was uncontroversial. Indeed, from September 2019 to May 2021, Kane was the only player in the Premier League - of any nationality - to score more non-penalty goals than Calvert-Lewin. He outscored Mohamed Salah.
Fitness issues robbed him of some of his best years and it has been a struggle for him to find his best form ever since. The impact was physical and mental, something that became clear when speaking to him for Sky Sports during one of his periods of injury.
"You underestimate how long four or five months is to have out," Calvert-Lewin said back then. "You come back in the middle of a season and everyone else is up to speed. I underestimated how difficult it would be." Rhythm eluded him. Months became years.
It was the reason why a player of his age was available on a free transfer in the summer. While the biggest three clubs in England parted with huge fees to sign Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko, it was Calvert-Lewin who was seen as a gamble.
And yet, he has now scored more Premier League goals than all three of them so far this season. Something has changed. But what? He is fully fit, which is significant. But the shift in system has also seen Leeds get white shirts around him, playing to his strengths.
Farke had been steadfast in playing four at the back throughout his time at Leeds until half-time at the Etihad Stadium, when he decided to go to a three, bringing on Calvert-Lewin to partner Lukas Nmecha up top. They came close to salvaging an unlikely point.
"You have to bridge this gap of individual quality," Farke said afterwards by way of explanation. "You have to be more flexible." When Nmecha was injured, he stuck with the same shape, moving Noah Okafor inside. It suits the team - and Calvert-Lewin.
Leeds are more direct now. This fact is clearly shown by the number of long passes that goalkeeper Lucas Perri is playing. Prior to the City game, his percentage of long passes was 58.4 per cent but the figure has leaped to 85.6 per cent across these four games.
Calvert-Lewin is the target for most of those passes. In fact, Calvert-Lewin has received more passes directly from his goalkeeper in these four games than from any outfield player. As well as scoring in each match, he is helping Leeds gain territory up the pitch.
That reflects the change in his own game. There was a time, in those younger days, when Calvert-Lewin was at his happiest running channels, carrying the ball from deep. He has become more of a target man as the years have passed, a penalty-box player.
It was under Carlo Ancelotti at Everton that Calvert-Lewin developed that knack for close-range finishes and his heatmaps season-on-season show this trend towards doing his best work near the opposition goal. He is playing between the posts now.
That could make all the difference for Leeds in this relegation battle. There will need to be flexibility. Wilfried Gnonto coming on and crossing for Calvert-Lewin to head in the late leveller at Brentford shows that he will benefit from having wingers on the pitch.
Whatever the formation, keeping Calvert-Lewin fit and in form will be key. The last time he was on an England team sheet was as an unused substitute during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. Keep this up and Farke will not be the only German tracking his progress.