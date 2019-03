Southend sack Chris Powell with club 20th in League One

Southend have sacked Chris Powell as manager in a bid to stave off relegation to Sky Bet League Two.

A run of 11 matches without a win had "impacted all concerned and immediate changes needed to be made", the club said.

Academy coach Ricky Duncan will take over on a caretaker basis.

