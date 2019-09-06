Kevin Bond resigns as Southend United boss after six defeats to open season

Southend United have accepted the resignation of Kevin Bond after a dreadful start to the 2019-20 season.

The Shrimpers have lost their opening six League One games and sit in 22nd place, with only Bolton below them because of their 12-point deduction for going into administration.

Chairman Ron Martin met with Bond on Friday morning and that meeting concluded with the 62-year-old tendering his resignation.

Bond had taken charge at Roots Hall in April and helped guide Southend to safety on the final day of the 2018-19 campaign.

"Kevin is a sincere professional coach with huge experience in the industry. His accomplishments in keeping the club in League One last season needs to be acknowledged and will long be remembered by the club's supporters," Martin said.

"Unfortunately the euphoria experienced at the end of last season has not translated to the pitch so far this season.

"However, I remain confident that the players we have at Southend United, including the strong signings made by Kevin Bond, will enable a successful season under the guidance of a new manager.

"The search for that individual commences today."