Luton Town fixtures: Sky Bet Championship 2019/20

Luton host the Championship opener against Middlesbrough

Luton Town will begin their first season back in the Championship in 12 years at home to Middlesbrough on Friday, August 2, live on Sky Sports.

Last season's League One winners will host the first game of the Championship season at Kenilworth Road and will be keen to hit the ground running on their return to the second tier.

Luton host Fulham on Boxing Day and travel to Millwall on New Year's Day.

They are scheduled to finish their campaign with a home clash with Blackburn Rovers on May 2.

August

2: Middlesbrough (h) - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football

10: Cardiff City (a)

17: West Bromwich Albion (h)

20: Sheffield Wednesday (a)

24: Barnsley (a)

31: Huddersfield Town (h)

September

14: Queens Park Rangers (a)

21: Hull City (h)

28: Blackburn Rovers (a)

October

2: Millwall (h)

5: Derby County (a)

19: Bristol City (h)

23: Fulham (a)

26: Birmingham City (a)

November

2: Nottingham Forest (h)

9: Reading (a)

23: Leeds United (h)

26: Charlton Athletic (h)

30: Brentford (a)

December

7: Wigan Athletic (h)

10: Stoke City (a)

14: Preston North End (a)

21: Swansea City (h)

26: Fulham (h)

29: Bristol City (a)

January

1: Millwall (a)

11: Birmingham City (h)

18: Nottingham Forest (a)

25: Derby County (h)

February

1: West Bromwich Albion (a)

8: Cardiff City (h)

12: Sheffield Wednesday (h)

15: Middlesbrough (a)

22: Charlton Athletic (a)

25: Brentford (h)

29: Stoke City (h)

March

7: Wigan Athletic (a)

14: Preston North End (h)

18: Swansea City (a)

21: Leeds United (a)

April

4: Reading (h)

10: Barnsley (h)

13: Huddersfield Town (a)

18: Queens Park Rangers (h)

25: Hull City (a)

May

2: Blackburn Rovers (h)

