Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga dropped a clanger to cost his side against Derby

Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga completely missed a back pass to gift Derby a goal in the Rams' 2-0 win at Pride Park.

Sluga should have comfortably dealt with Matt Pearson's ball into his feet, but he let it roll under him and into the net to hand Derby their opening goal in the 11th minute.

It was the latest in a string of errors from Sluga, who has had a difficult start to life at Kenilworth Road after arriving in the summer.

It would go from bad to worse for Sluga and Luton, as Tom Lawrence struck in the second half to seal Derby's victory in the Sky Bet Championship clash

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to see Sluga's clanger.