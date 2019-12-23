Luton's team of the decade
See who a Luton fan has selected as their club's team of the decade.
Last Updated: 23/12/19 2:03pm
We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.
Here, Luton fan Lewis Williams from We Are Luton Town gives us his selection.
Goalkeeper: Mark Tyler
Tyler played just under 300 appearances for the Hatters during our non-league spell. A great, experienced shot-stopper that helped us win the Conference Premier.
Right-back: Jack Stacey
Stacey was a brilliant attacking full-back that helped us to back-to-back promotions.
Centre-back: Steve McNulty
Not the quickest of players but McNulty used his football brain to get out of trouble. A great leader that made over 100 appearances.
Centre-back: George Pilkington
A solid defender that helped us win the League trophy. Always picked up the odd goal now and again.
Left-back: James Justin
Justin came through the youth ranks, making over 100 appearances while winning back-to-back promotions.
Defensive midfield: Glen Rea
A hard tackler who sits just in front of the defence. Plenty of passion and leads by example.
Central midfield: Pelly Ruddock
Our current longest-serving player who has been with us since the Conference. Won three promotions and only seems to score bangers.
Central midfield: Cameron McGeehan
McGeehan always seems to be in the right place at the right time to score goals.
Attacking midfield: Luke Gutteridge
An experienced attacking midfielder who knew where the goal was. Helped us to promotion back to the football league.
Striker: Andre Gray
Power, speed and goals. Over 50 goals in two seasons.
Striker: James Collins
Over 50 goals whilst helping us to back-to-back promotions.