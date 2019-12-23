Luton's team of the decade

Andre Gray won promotion from the Conference with Luton in 2014, before being sold to Brentford

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Luton fan Lewis Williams from We Are Luton Town gives us his selection.

Goalkeeper: Mark Tyler

Tyler played just under 300 appearances for the Hatters during our non-league spell. A great, experienced shot-stopper that helped us win the Conference Premier.

Right-back: Jack Stacey

Stacey was a brilliant attacking full-back that helped us to back-to-back promotions.

Centre-back: Steve McNulty

Not the quickest of players but McNulty used his football brain to get out of trouble. A great leader that made over 100 appearances.

Centre-back: George Pilkington

A solid defender that helped us win the League trophy. Always picked up the odd goal now and again.

Left-back: James Justin

Justin came through the youth ranks, making over 100 appearances while winning back-to-back promotions.

Defensive midfield: Glen Rea

A hard tackler who sits just in front of the defence. Plenty of passion and leads by example.

Central midfield: Pelly Ruddock

Our current longest-serving player who has been with us since the Conference. Won three promotions and only seems to score bangers.

Central midfield: Cameron McGeehan

McGeehan always seems to be in the right place at the right time to score goals.

Attacking midfield: Luke Gutteridge

An experienced attacking midfielder who knew where the goal was. Helped us to promotion back to the football league.

Striker: Andre Gray

Power, speed and goals. Over 50 goals in two seasons.

Striker: James Collins

Over 50 goals whilst helping us to back-to-back promotions.