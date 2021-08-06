Luton confirm players will not take a knee before games over fears gesture 'misrepresented as a political statement'

Luton players will stand in the centre circle rather than take a knee in the new season; the club came to their decision after expressing concerns the gesture had been "misrepresented as a political statement"

Luton players will not take a knee before matches at the start of the 2021/22 season, the club has confirmed.

The decision, reached unanimously by the players, has been taken because the club fears the gesture has been "misrepresented as a political statement."

The Championship side will stand collectively in the centre circle before their games and will respect the decision of other clubs who wish to continue to take a knee.

A Luton club statement read: "We can confirm that our players have made a united decision to not take the knee before matches at the start of the 2021/22 season.

"The squad have discussed at length the advantages and disadvantages of continuing the gesture, and collectively feel that their intention of making a visual symbol of their support for the fight against racism, inequality and injustice has been misrepresented as a political statement.

"They do not wish for this gesture to become a catalyst for negativity, and instead plan to stand together around the centre circle in support of all other teams who choose to do so.

"We ask that supporters respect the decisions that have been taken with great consideration by our players, and our opponents, as Luton Town Football Club continues to play its part in keeping the fight against all forms of discrimination at the top of the agenda.

"We encourage all supporters to be considerate towards each other, report incidents or call out any form of abuse that may occur before, during or after a match.

"There is no place in football or society for any form of prejudice, and our excitement for the return of the football season must be matched by our resolve to stand together against racism and all forms of discrimination."

The Hatters open their league campaign against Peterborough at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Clarification of Luton's position comes after the English Football League pledged its support to any player or staff member who wishes to take a knee before games this season.

Meanwhile, players from all 20 Premier League clubs will continue to take a knee in the new season, but Brentford striker Ivan Toney will opt to remain standing instead.

Brentford had stopped taking the knee in February over fears the gesture's message had been lost, but will now kneel in their first Premier League season.