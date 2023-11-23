Luton Town fined £120k and issued with action place after homophobic chanting at Brighton

An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed an action plan and £120k fine on Luton Town for misconduct in relation to crowd control at their game against Brighton in the Premier League on August 12; Luton have accepted the charge and said any fans identified will be banned

The Hatters, promoted to the top flight for the first time in 31 years in May, have accepted the charge and said any fans identified will be banned by the club.

An FA Statement said: "An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed an action plan and £120,000 fine on Luton Town for misconduct in relation to crowd control at their game against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday August 12 2023.

"Luton Town admitted that they failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters or followers) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion; and do not use words or otherwise behave in a way which is improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting with either express or implied reference to sexual orientation."

Luton said they were "an inclusive, family-oriented club" that "abhors abusive chanting such as this and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of all kinds".

The club said they will continue to promote the 'Love Football. Protect The Game' campaign and added: "Those involved were committing a criminal offence and anyone subsequently identified will be issued with a club ban and face potential police investigation.

"Luton Town has worked with supporters in recent seasons to help form the Rainbow Hatters supporters' group for members of the LGBTQ+ community, who meet regularly to share their experiences of watching the Hatters.

"We will work further with supporter groups to educate and inform on all forms of discriminatory acts to ensure that watching Luton Town is a safe and welcoming experience for everyone."