Tom Lockyer: Luton captain suffers cardiac arrest as Bournemouth vs Luton called off

Tom Lockyer collapsed in the 58th minute of Luton's match against Bournemouth; Luton captain has been taken to hospital and was described as 'alert and responsive' by a Bournemouth staff doctor; the game was later called off with the score at 1-1

Luton and Bournemouth's players and staff return to the pitch to applaud fans after their Premier League match was abandoned due to Tom Lockyer's collapse on the pitch

Luton have confirmed that Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest after the Hatters captain was stretchered off during Saturday's game at Bournemouth.

The club have described Lockyer as 'responsive' and 'stable' after he was taken to hospital.

"Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher," said Luton.

"Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside."

Lockyer collapsed in the 58th minute of the match, which was eventually abandoned.

Luton manager Rob Edwards immediately ran onto the pitch at the Vitality Stadium to usher his players away from Lockyer and allow medical staff and paramedics to administer treatment.

Play was suspended as players moved and officials moved to the side of the pitch before heading back to the changing rooms a few minutes later.

Lockyer was then stretchered off, surrounded by medical staff.

Image: Rob Edwards and his players on the touchline as Tom Lockyer (not pictured) receives medical treatment after collapsing on the pitch

A statement from Luton later gave more details on the incident.

It read: "He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides. We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern and loving messages for Locks."

Image: Luton Town's players wait on the sideline as team-mate Tom Lockyer (not pictured) receives treatment after collapsing on the pitch

In an earlier statement, Luton thanked Bournemouth's staff and fans, and explained why their team understandably felt they could not continue with the game.

"We all hope and pray for our leader and captain Tom Lockyer, who is thankfully responsive and has been taken to hospital. We don't know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response, which was absolutely amazing.

"We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved team-mate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation.

"We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks' name inside the stadium at such a difficult time.

"Now is the time for all of our players, staff and supporters to come together as we always do and give our love and support to Tom and his family. Our thoughts are with him and them all."

Image: Luton players applaud fans as they make their way around the stadium after the game

After a stoppage of around 25 minutes, the game was called off by referee Simon Hooper.

The incident will bring back painful memories from May's Championship final, when Lockyer was stretchered off after collapsing on the pitch in the 11th minute.

Lockyer had suffered an atrial fibrillation, but recovered in hospital and underwent surgery. He was given the all clear to continue playing after Luton were promoted to the Premier League.

Following the abandonment, Edwards led his players in a walk around the pitch, applauding both sets of fans.

Image: Rob Edwards leads his players off the pitch as Tom Lockyer receives treatment

Moments before Lockyer's collapse, Bournemouth had equalised through Dominic Solanke to make it 1-1. Luton had taken an early lead through Elijah Adebayo.

The Premier League later confirmed the game's abandonment, adding in a statement: "Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer and all players involved in today's match."

Lockyer, a Wales international, also received support from his country's FA, who posted on social media: "Our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer."