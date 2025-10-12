Luton Town: Jack Wilshere set to be unveiled as new head coach on Monday

Jack Wilshere is set to be unveiled as the new Luton Town head coach on Monday.

Wilshere has agreed a deal to take over after positive talks over the weekend, with Luton calling a press conference to present their new head coach on Monday.

The appointment marks an entry point into full-time senior management for the former Arsenal and England midfielder, who left Norwich at the end of last season.

He was in interim charge of their final two games after the club sacked Johannes Hoff Thorup.

They drew at Middlesbrough and beat Cardiff at home on the final day in Wilshere's two games in charge.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luton lost to Stevenage in their last league game, leaving them 11th in League One

Before that, Wilshere had been first-team coach at Carrow Road since October 2024, having previously been in charge of Arsenal's U18s.

Other names in the running after Matt Bloomfield was sacked were Leyton Orient's Richie Wellens and Watford coach Charlie Daniels.

Luton sacked Bloomfield after nine months in the job following their loss to Stevenage earlier this month, with the team 11th in League One.

Bloomfield took charge in January at Kenilworth Road, but was unable to prevent them from being relegated from the Championship as they went down on the final day of last season.