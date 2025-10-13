Luton Town: Jack Wilshere announced as new first-team manager

Jack Wilshere has been announced as the new Luton Town first-team manager.

The appointment marks an entry point into full-time senior management for the former Arsenal and England midfielder, who left Norwich at the end of last season.

Chris Powell will be Wilshere's assistant.

The former Arsenal and England midfielder wanted someone with obvious experience alongside him in the new role, and so had persuaded Powell to join him.

Powell has previously been in charge of Charlton, Huddersfield, Leicester and Derby.

"It's a huge honour and a privilege to be named Luton Town manager," Wilshere said.

"It feels like a full-circle moment for me. I was eight when I first came to Luton as a boy, so I guess you could say it's fate that my first full-time club managerial position is at this club.

"I couldn't be more delighted to be here - I can't wait to manage this football club."

Other names in the running after Matt Bloomfield was sacked were Leyton Orient's Richie Wellens and Watford coach Charlie Daniels.

Luton sacked Bloomfield after nine months in the job following their loss to Stevenage earlier this month, with the team 11th in League One.

Bloomfield took charge in January at Kenilworth Road, but was unable to prevent them from being relegated from the Championship as they went down on the final day of last season.

Luton CEO, Gary Sweet, said: "Jack's passion, intelligence, and modern approach to the game align perfectly with the values and ambitions of Luton Town. His experience at the highest level and commitment to developing talent make him the ideal fit for our next chapter.

"He has impressed everyone involved in our extensive selection process with his passion for football, his determination to succeed in management and his deep knowledge of all things Luton Town.

"That started as a very young boy in our youth system, and has continued throughout his life, always living locally and with close friends who are long-term season ticket holders at Kenilworth Road.

"It was during his time training with our first team at The Brache in the summer of 2022 where he refamiliarised himself with the Club, and realised the time was right to follow his coaching path, which took him back to Arsenal, where the world of course had seen him come through as a generational midfield talent.

"Luton has always been a part of his journey, and as a club renowned for giving young coaches their break in management, we are so pleased to welcome him back.

"He already knows a number of our squad, and as a Board we are all excited at the prospect of seeing his career progress alongside someone as respected in the game as Chris."