Sky Bet EFL round-up: Sunderland held against Charlton at The Valley

Sunderland missed the chance to move above Luton and into an automatic promotion place in Sky Bet League One after being held to a 1-1 draw at Charlton.

Luke O'Nien gave Sunderland an early lead at The Valley but a Reece James own goal five minutes into the second half earned the hosts a point that takes them above Barnsley into fourth.

Scunthorpe moved three points clear of the relegation places with a 2-1 win over Coventry, James Perch and Jack Levi Sutton putting the home side two up before Conor Chaplin pulled one back for the visitors.

Meanwhile, a Marcus Harness hat-trick helped Burton Albion to a comfortable 4-0 win away at Rochdale, Liam Boyce scored the other goal.

2:23 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Colchester United and Notts County Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Colchester United and Notts County

In League Two, the last unbeaten away record in English football this season was ended as Carlisle beat Mansfield, who had Neal Bishop sent off during the half-time interval, 3-2 at Brunton Park.

That result allowed Bury to leapfrog the Stags and move into the third automatic promotion spot thanks to a 1-0 win at Yeovil in which Nicky Maynard netted the only goal of the game.

Notts County missed the chance to move off the bottom of the table after throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 away to Colchester, while Macclesfield stay second bottom after conceding a stoppage-time goal to lose 2-1 to Swindon at Moss Rose.

That allowed Cambridge to establish a five-point gap between themselves and the drop zone with a 2-0 win over Stevenage, that puts them just three points behind Cheltenham in 18th after Michael Duff's side lost 1-0 at Crawley.

There was more late drama at Morecambe where Chris Porter's 94th minute penalty earned a point for Crewe in a 2-2 draw.