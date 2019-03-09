WATCH: Three see red after Sunderland brawl
Last Updated: 09/03/19 7:31pm
There was a frantic finish at Adams Park where already-substituted-players Nathan Tyson and George Honeyman were both sent off during the final stages between Wycombe and Sunderland, prompting caused a huge melee.
A late brawl that involved the two benches resulted in Tyson and Honeyman receiving red cards, and Marcus Bean was then sent off deep into stoppage time as he received a second yellow card for a foul on Lee Cattermole.
The home side took the lead when Dominic Gape caught Lewis Morgan in possession, and his through-ball enabled Paris Cowan-Hall to square for Alex Samuel to slot home.
And the visitors claimed a dramatic equaliser in the second minute of stoppage time. Ryan Allsop was unable to hold Leadbitter's long-range shot, and Duncan Watmore pounced to slam home the rebound.
Hit play on the video at the top of the page to see the brawl at Adams Park