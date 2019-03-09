WATCH: Three see red after Sunderland brawl

0:30 Nathan Tyson and George Honeyman were sent off during the final stages between Wycombe and Sunderland Nathan Tyson and George Honeyman were sent off during the final stages between Wycombe and Sunderland

There was a frantic finish at Adams Park where already-substituted-players Nathan Tyson and George Honeyman were both sent off during the final stages between Wycombe and Sunderland, prompting caused a huge melee.​​​​​​​

A late brawl that involved the two benches resulted in Tyson and Honeyman receiving red cards, and Marcus Bean was then sent off deep into stoppage time as he received a second yellow card for a foul on Lee Cattermole.

1:10 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Wycombe Wanderers and Sunderland Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Wycombe Wanderers and Sunderland

The home side took the lead when Dominic Gape caught Lewis Morgan in possession, and his through-ball enabled Paris Cowan-Hall to square for Alex Samuel to slot home.

And the visitors claimed a dramatic equaliser in the second minute of stoppage time. Ryan Allsop was unable to hold Leadbitter's long-range shot, and Duncan Watmore pounced to slam home the rebound.

