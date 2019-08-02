Blackpool vs Bristol Rovers preview

Blackpool midfielder Matty Virtue looks to be a doubt for Saturday's Sky Bet League One home clash with Bristol Rovers.

Virtue has reportedly been nursing a thigh problem after coming off in the 2-0 friendly win against AFC Fylde on July 16.

Forward Joe Nuttall and defender Rocky Bushiri, who joined on Thursday from Blackburn and on loan from Norwich respectively, are among the summer signings who could feature. The match will be the first competitive outing of Simon Grayson's second spell as Seasiders boss following his appointment in July.

It remains to be seen if Bristol Rovers forward Jonson Clarke-Harris is involved. Boss Graham Coughlan has been quoted as saying Clarke-Harris is being assessed after returning to training following a minor operation.

Summer recruits hoping to make debuts include loan signings Victor Adeboyejo and Tyler Smith. Coughlan's Pirates finished 15th last season, five places below Blackpool.

Opta stats

Blackpool are winless in their last four league meetings with Bristol Rovers (P4 W0 D1 L3) and have also failed to net a single goal in any of their last three.

Bristol Rovers last fell to a league defeat against Blackpool back in April 2000, when manager Ian Holloway saw his side lose 1-2 to the Tangerines away from home.

Blackpool have both won and lost five times in their most recent 10 matches when starting the league campaign at home, last sharing the spoils on home soil on the opening day back in August 1989 versus Wigan Athletic (0-0).

Bristol Rovers have lost nine of their last 10 opening day fixtures (P10 W1 D0 L9), including each of the last six.

Blackpool are winless in their last 10 league games against sides ending their name with Rovers, drawing three and losing seven of those matches - failing to score in five.