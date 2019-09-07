League One highlights and round-up: Wycombe go top to make history

Wycombe climbed to the top of the Sky Bet League One table with a 3-1 win over Lincoln.

Joe Jacobson scored a 20-yard free-kick within five minutes and his 36th-minute corner went in via Michael Bostwick on the line.

Then, after John Akinde had pulled one back on 50 minutes, Jacobson did it again direct from a 75th-minute corner with Lincoln keeper Josh Vickers well beaten.

The convincing victory ensured Wycombe moved to their highest league position in their 132-year history.

Coventry came from two goals down to secure a thrilling 3-2 win over Blackpool and move up to second. Blackpool took the lead after just 57 seconds when Sullay Kaikai opened his account before adding a second after 38 minutes.

Matty Godden got the Sky Blues back in the game four minutes before the break and Wesley Jobello hauled them level at the end of the first half. Callum O'Hare completed the comeback with the winner in time added on.

Fleetwood moved into fourth as their seven-month unbeaten home run continued with a 2-1 victory over Oxford. Paddy Madden swept home his sixth goal of the season for the hosts after Jordan Rossiter's shot came back off a post, but Elliott Moore got on the end of Anthony Forde's cross to nod home a leveller.

Peter Clarke then won it 11 minutes from time when he headed home from Lewie Coyle's cross.

Ben Whiteman's late penalty secured a thrilling victory for Doncaster in the south Yorkshire derby as they came from behind to beat Rotherham 2-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

On-loan Jake Hastie had sent the Millers into the break a goal up, but veteran James Coppinger equalised before skipper Whiteman struck from 12 yards two minutes from time as Darren Moore's men turned the match on its head.

Sam Nombe scored on his first league start for MK Dons as Paul Tisdale's side inflicted a 2-1 defeat on bitter rivals AFC Wimbledon.

MK Dons took the lead when Conor McGrandles' ball sent Nombe through on goal before he slotted home in the 10th minute. Rhys Healey then bagged his third goal of the season before Marcus Forss netted a debut goal late on for the visitors.

Accrington battled with 10 men for the majority of the second half to earn a 3-3 draw at Bristol Rovers. Ollie Clarke put the Pirates ahead early on, but Jordan Clark and Sam Finley turned things around for Stanley.

Jonson Clarke-Harris levelled moments before the break and just four minutes after the restart Seamus Conneely was sent off for a second yellow card. Clarke-Harris' overhead kick put Rovers ahead in the 63rd minute only for Dion Charles to equalise from the spot 13 minutes from time.

Second-half goals from Connor Jennings and Paul Mullin saw Tranmere to a 2-2 draw with Gillingham after Alex Jakubiak and Alfie Jones had given the Gills a comfortable lead at the interval.