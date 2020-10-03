League One highlights and round-up: Lincoln, Hull stay perfect

Lincoln and Hull are now the only teams in Sky Bet League One with a 100 per cent record after both won on Saturday.

Two Jorge Grant penalties saw the Imps twice come from behind, cancelling out goals from CJ Hamilton and Demetri Mitchell, before Lewis Montsma struck in the 88th minute to give Lincoln a 3-2 win after James Husband had been sent off for hosts Blackpool.

Hakeeb Adelakun's 10th-minute strike was enough to give Hull a 1-0 home win against Plymouth.

1:45 Highlights from Sky Bet League One as Hull City faced Plymouth Argyle

Ipswich dropped points for the first time after drawing 1-1 at MK Dons. Jon Nolan gave Town an early lead but Daniel Harvie equalised at the start of the second half.

Sunderland survived the 73rd-minute dismissal of Tom Flanagan to claim a point in a goalless draw at Charlton.

Doncaster were beaten in the league for the first time after Joe Garner's header gave Wigan a 1-0 win.

1:55 Highlights from Sky Bet League One as Peterborough United faced Swindon Town

Brandon Hanlan's penalty and a Jack Baldwin effort saw Bristol Rovers get their first league win of the season against Northampton at the Memorial Stadium. The Cobblers had Joe Martin sent off after an hour in the 2-0 defeat.

Marcus Harness scored a hat-trick against his former club Burton as Portsmouth won 4-2 at the Pirelli Stadium. Jack Whatmough was the other goal scorer for Pompey.

Lucas Akins netted for the Brewers before an own goal by Tom Naylor gave the hosts a 2-1 half-time lead.

Ross Sykes and Matt Butcher struck late in the first half as Accrington came from behind to win 2-1 at AFC Wimbledon, who had led through Ryan Longman's goal.

1:53 Highlights from Sky Bet League One as Wigan Athletic faced Doncaster Rovers

Two goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris, the second from the penalty spot, saw Peterborough come from behind to beat Swindon 3-1 after Jack Payne had given the Robins an early lead. Ryan Broom was also on the scoresheet for Posh.

Fabio Tavares' last-minute strike gave Rochdale a 2-1 home victory against Fleetwood. Harvey Saunders had cancelled out Matthew Lund's opener for the hosts.

Jordan Graham struck in stoppage time to earn a 1-1 draw for Gillingham at Shrewsbury, who had looked on course for all three points after Brad Walker's early goal.