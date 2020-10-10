League One highlights and round-up: Ipswich go top, Portsmouth win

Ipswich moved back to the top of Sky Bet League One as Lincoln saw their perfect start ended with a 2-1 home defeat by Bristol Rovers.

Hull had their own 100 per cent record wiped out with a 4-1 loss at Fleetwood on Friday night.

The Tractor Boys, though, remain unbeaten after posting a 4-1 victory at Blackpool to go a point clear at the summit.

Town took the lead after 16 minutes through a piledriver from captain Luke Chambers. Winger Gwion Edwards doubled Ipswich's lead in the 36th minute, with Teddy Bishop adding a third just before the break.

Gary Madine pulled a goal back for the home side on the hour, but Edwards capped a fine performance with another well-taken goal 10 minutes from time.

Lincoln had looked to be on course for a fifth straight league win when breaking the deadlock against Bristol Rovers soon after the restart at Sincil Bank.

Lewis Montsma knocked the ball in from close range, with Rovers defender Jack Baldwin appearing to get the final touch for an own goal.

The lead was short-lived, though, as James Daly headed an equaliser after 48 minutes. Rovers then got themselves in front just before the hour when Brandon Hanlan converted from the penalty spot after being fouled.

Lincoln's miserable afternoon was complete with seven minutes left when defender Adam Jackson was sent off for a second caution.

Saturday's lunchtime kick-off saw Gillingham beat Oxford 3-1. Two goals in four first-half minutes from summer signing Vadaine Oliver and Jacob Melli set the Gills on their way.

Karl Robinson's side got back into the game three minutes after the break through Dan Agyei. Midfielder Jordan Graham, though, secured all three points for the hosts with a close-range volley 20 minutes from time.

Peterborough won 2-0 at Northampton to move fifth. Defender Nathan Thompson put Posh ahead after 33 minutes, his first goal for the club, with Reece Brown's late effort wrapping up the points.

At the other end of the table, bottom club MK Dons lost 2-1 at Portsmouth. Captain Tom Naylor headed Pompey into an early lead from a corner after just two minutes.

MK Dons were level in the 12th minute through a Scott Fraser penalty, but the hosts were ahead again in the 23rd minute when Ellis Harrison converted his spot-kick.

Plymouth won 2-0 against Burton, who suffered a third straight league defeat.

The Pilgrims took the lead in the 25th minute through an angled strike by forward Luke Jephcott.

Byron Moore knocked in a second two minutes after the restart as Ryan Lowe's side picked up their first win since September 12.

Accrington came from behind to beat Rochdale 2-1. Defender Jimmy Keohane had put the visitors in front after 54 minutes, but Stanley turned things around with two quick goals.

Joe Pritchard equalised in the 64th minute when his cross dropped inside the far post and, two minutes later, Jonathan Russell fired into the corner.

Crewe saw off Wigan 3-0 at Gresty Road. The Railwaymen took the lead after 28 minutes through defender Luke Offord from a corner.

Harry Pickering slotted in a second for the hosts five minutes before the break, with Mikael Mandron tapping home a rebound on the hour.

A first-half goal from Joe Pigott helped AFC Wimbledon win 1-0 at Swindon.