League One highlights and round-up: Ipswich stay top, Sunderland win

Ipswich stayed top of Sky Bet League One as Gwion Edwards' third goal in two matches set them on their way to a 2-0 win over Accrington at Portman Road.

Edwards drove in his fifth league goal of the season to give Town a 55th-minute lead and Freddie Sears sealed the points with a neat finish from a tight angle after good work from Alan Judge.

Hull moved up to second with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Rochdale.

Mallik Wilks' header from Callum Elder's corner put the Tigers in front after 20 minutes and the forward made it five goals in his last five matches in all competitions in the 73rd minute with a sweetly-struck half-volley.

Josh Magennis made the points safe shortly afterwards when he headed in George Honeyman's cross.

Peterborough are fourth following a 2-0 win over Oxford.

Joe Ward's neat lobbed finish from Jack Taylor's pass put Peterborough ahead two minutes before half-time and Siriki Dembele doubled their lead after 65 minutes with a drilled finish.

Sunderland and Plymouth are both moving up after wins against Swindon and Northampton respectively.

Charlie Wyke was left all alone in the penalty area to volley the Black Cats in front after 37 minutes and Chris Maguire made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 57th minute after he had been clipped in the box.

At Home Park, Plymouth took the lead after 41 minutes when Conor Grant's cross from the right was turned in at the near post by Frank Nouble, but Northampton levelled after 62 minutes when Ricky Korboa slotted home after good work from Sam Hoskins.

The Greens grabbed a 2-1 victory when Kelland Watts volleyed in from close range from a deep corner four minutes from time.

Charlton claimed a first home win of the season against Wigan thanks to Jake Forster-Caskey's free-kick from distance which went in off the right-hand post, while Shrewsbury left it late to secure a first win of the campaign as Leon Clarke headed in at the far post in the first minute of stoppage time to sink AFC Wimbledon.

Cameron Jerome scored his first goal in English football since 2018 as MK Dons ended their winless league start with a 2-0 victory over Gillingham.

Jerome, who linked up with Dons boss and former Norwich team-mate Russell Martin this month after a stint in Turkey, also turned provider for Carlton Morris who netted his first league goal of the season.

Blackpool's poor start to the season continued with a 1-1 draw at Crewe, Mikael Mandron volleying in the opening goal for Crewe from Charlie Kirk's floated cross after 54 minutes before Grant Ward levelled for the Seasiders with a thumping drive from the edge of the area in the 71st minute.

Portsmouth slipped to a 1-0 home defeat to Doncaster, who won the game with a superb chipped finish from Reece James, while Kane Hemmings earned Burton a point in a 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers after James Daly had tapped in the opener for the home side.

Fleetwood's clash with Lincoln ended goalless.