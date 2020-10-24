League One highlights and round-up: Lincoln beat Ipswich to go top

Lincoln returned to the top of the Sky Bet League One table after a 1-0 win over fellow high-flyers Ipswich.

Jorge Grant saw his deflected shot come back off the post and Tomas Holy's superb save denied Brennan Johnson as the Imps were the better side in the first half.

Johnson was fouled in the box 13 minutes from time by Aristote Nsiala and Grant stroked home the resulting penalty.

Town ended the match with 10 men after former Lincoln midfielder Jon Nolan was sent off following a challenge on Harry Anderson in added time.

Peterborough took advantage of Ipswich's defeat to leapfrog them and Hull into second after coming from behind to beat the Tigers 2-1.

Second-half goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Siriki Dembele provided Darren Ferguson's in-form team with a fifth league win on the spin.

An away victory had looked unlikely once Mallik Wilks opened the scoring after 36 minutes.

Portsmouth made it four wins from five matches with a 3-1 victory at fellow promotion-chasers Sunderland.

The Black Cats' unbeaten start to the season came crashing to an end. Portsmouth took the lead inside seven minutes when Michael Jacobs rolled in Marcus Harness, who then dispatched a finish low inside goalkeeper Lee Burge's right-hand post.

Sunderland levelled within three minutes when Charlie Wyke converted Denver Hume's cross.

But Portsmouth reclaimed the lead with 25 minutes on the clock as John Marquis slotted inside the far post and after Luke O'Nien was sent off with seven minutes to go, Marquis converted the resulting penalty to wrap it up.

Doncaster missed the chance to climb into the play-off zone after suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Crewe.

Josh Sims quickly cancelled out Charlie Kirk's opener for Crewe before Harry Pickering hit the winner.

Charlton made it three wins in a row after a routine 2-0 triumph at Northampton thanks to a Darren Pratley strike and an own goal from Jack Sowerby.

Will Keane hit the equaliser 21 minutes from the end as Wigan secured a 1-1 draw with Plymouth.

Paddy Madden and Ched Evans earned Fleetwood a 2-0 win at Gillingham and Oliver Rathbone and Alex Newby helped Rochdale to a 2-1 win at Shrewsbury.

Sullay Kaikai's goal saw Blackpool move out of the relegation zone following a 1-0 win over MK Dons and Burton and AFC Wimbledon played out a 1-1 draw.

Accrington's game with Bristol Rovers and the A420 derby between Oxford and Swindon were called off following a series of positive Covid-19 tests.