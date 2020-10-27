League One highlights and round-up: Lincoln keep hold of top spot

Lincoln stayed top of Sky Bet League One after winning 1-0 at Crewe.

Harry Anderson's 39th-minute strike gave Lincoln a third straight victory and the Imps have now gone four games without conceding.

Hull climbed into second spot with a 3-1 comeback success at Bristol Rovers.

James Daly put Rovers ahead inside two minutes with his third goal in four games before three substitutes turned the game in Hull's favour.

1:50 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Crewe and Lincoln

Keane Lewis-Potter (63) and Regan Slater (76) put the Tigers ahead before a third substitute, Tom Eaves, added another in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Ipswich left it late to move into third place with Teddy Bishop's 86th-minute effort from distance securing a 1-0 home win against Gillingham.

Peterborough dropped to fourth after being held 2-2 by bottom-placed Burton.

Jonson Clarke-Harris' fifth goal of season gave Posh an early lead before Kane Hemmings equalised before the break.

Joe Ward restored Peterborough's lead after Clarke-Harris' penalty had been pushed out to him, but Hemmings struck again on the hour to hand the Brewers a valuable point.

Fifth-placed Portsmouth eased to a 4-0 home victory over Northampton.

1:50 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough and Burton

Former Cobblers loanee John Marquis scored twice with Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness completing the rout.

Ten-man Charlton beat Oxford 2-0 with Conor Washington and Andrew Shinnie on target before the break.

Ryan Inniss was sent off after 66 minutes for two bookable offences, but it was an unhappy return to The Valley for Oxford's former Charlton boss Karl Robinson.

Sunderland led twice against Rochdale but had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Spotland.

Charlie Wyke and Bailey Wright were on target for the Black Cats, with Matty Lund twice equalising for 'Dale in a game where all the goals came before the break.

Plymouth beat Doncaster 2-1 with Luke Jephcott and Joe Edwards on target for the Pilgrims before Fejiri Okenabirhie pulled one back for the visitors.

Fleetwood overcame Shrewsbury 1-0, with Ched Evans scoring for the second successive game after 25 minutes.

1:42 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between AFC Wimbledon and Blackpool

Blackpool had two men sent off in their 1-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon, who were playing their final match at QPR's Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium before moving to their new stadium at Plough Lane.

Callum Reilly scored after 13 minutes and Blackpool's night got worse with red cards for Ethan Robson and Danny Ballard either side of the break.

The Seasiders have now had four red cards in their last six games.

MK Dons climbed out of the relegation zone by beating Wigan 2-0 at home.

Scott Fraser scored from the spot just after the break and Middlesbrough loanee Stephen Walker added a second after 52 minutes.