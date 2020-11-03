League One highlights and round-up: Peterborough move three clear

Leaders Peterborough opened up a three-point gap at the top of the Sky Bet League One table, following a routine 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.
Jack Taylor put Darren Ferguson's men ahead three minutes before the break with a 25-yard stunner, before Dan Butler sealed victory just after the hour mark with a thunderbolt of his own to seal victory.
Their ability to move three points clear was helped by second-placed Ipswich losing 2-1 at Sunderland. Charlie Wyke edged the Black Cats ahead inside the first 10 minutes of a game where the kick-off was delayed by half-an-hour due to technical issues relating to external broadcast infrastructure.
Jack Lankester levelled for Town before the break, but after Andre Dozzell was sent off after a foul on Grant Leadbitter, the visitors struggled to find a way back in the game and Leadbitter went on to score the winner from the penalty spot after Mark McGuinness' apparent handball.
Lee Bowyer's Charlton won their sixth game in a row after beating Fleetwood 3-2 at The Valley.
Goals from Ben Purrington and Conor Washington put the Addicks in a commanding lead, but two goals in a minute from Ched Evans put their winning streak under threat. Washington, however, made sure of the victory by scoring a penalty five minutes after the break.
Portsmouth's John Marquis continued his fine form by scoring two goals in a 3-1 victory over Lincoln at Sincil Bank.
The frontman made it seven goals in five games when he netted either side of half-time, before Ronan Curtis added a third to put Pompey in control. Tom Hopper pulled on back for the Imps late on but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.
Plymouth came out on top in a six-goal thriller that saw them beat 10-man Swindon 4-2 at Home Park.
Luke Jephcott and Joe Edwards put the hosts 2-0 up inside seven minutes, but Hallam Hope and Anthony Grant ensured it was 2-2 with less than half-an-hour on the clock.
Jephcott then added a third for Argyle, before Jonny Smith was sent off for a second bookable offence in first half stoppage-time. Town held firm until the closing stages, when Conor Grant made it 4-2 with a minute to play.
Meanwhile, AFC Wimbledon's first game at their new Plough Lane home ended all square as they were held to an entertaining 2-2 draw by Doncaster.
Joe Piggott put the Dons ahead twice, but Matt Smith and then veteran James Coppinger hit back to ensure Rovers left south west London with a point.
Oxford climbed off the bottom of the table with a 3-1 win over Rochdale.
Elliott Moore netted either side of Olamide Shodipo's goal, while Dale failed to build on Matty Lund's penalty three minutes before the break.
Elsewhere, Sullay Kaikai's second-half goal earned Blackpool a 1-0 win over Wigan, Daniel Udoh scored a 98th-minute equaliser as strugglers Shrewsbury and Burton played out a 1-1 draw at Montgomery Waters Meadow, with John Akinde's goal enough to earn Gillingham a 1-0 win over Crewe.
Northampton and MK Dons played out a dour 0-0 draw at Sixfields.