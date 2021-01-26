League One highlights and round-up: Lincoln, Accrington win

Lincoln took advantage of Hull's shock defeat at Accrington to move back to the top of League One with a 1-0 win at Portsmouth.

On-loan Morgan Rogers scored the first goal of his career in the 79th minute to sink Pompey and steer Michael Appleton's side back to the summit.

Grant McCann's Tigers fell flat in an earlier kick-off at Accrington, for whom Dion Charles and Matt Butcher scored in the second half to seal an impressive win.

Peterborough kept hold of third place despite a goalless draw against Bristol Rovers at London Road.

Doncaster moved up to fourth place, with first-half strikes from Fejiri Okenabirhie and Taylor Richards enough to ease them past AFC Wimbledon, now winless in 10 League One games.

And Charlton also heaped pressure on the teams above them with Liam Millar's 18th-minute strike sealing a 1-0 win at MK Dons.

Charlie Wyke's sliding finish on the stroke of half-time gave Sunderland a 1-0 win over 10-man Ipswich at Portman Road.

Ipswich had Kayden Jackson sent off for a high challenge on Bailey Wright after just 10 minutes, and slumped to their sixth defeat in their last seven home games.

Olamide Shodipo scored in injury time as Oxford got the better of a seven-goal thriller against Rochdale at Spotland.

Daniel Agyei gave the visitors the lead but goals from Matt Done and Stephen Humphrys gave the home side the advantage before the half-hour mark.

The momentum swung Oxford's way with goals from Elliott Moore and James Henry, but Matthew Lund looked to have salvaged Rochdale a point before Shodipo's last-gasp winner.

Wigan's recent revival came to a grinding halt as they were hammered 5-0 at home by Blackpool.

Goals from Marvin Ekpiteta and Jerry Yates put the visitors in control shortly before the break, and Matty Virtue effectively sealed the win on 53 before a late brace from Ellis Simms put the gloss on the Seasiders' performance.

Two goals from Olly Lee added to efforts from Jordan Graham and Kyle Dempsey and gave Gillingham a 4-1 win over Crewe, for whom Chris Porter hit a late consolation.

Plymouth continued their recent improvement as goals from Panutche Camara and Ryan Hardie gave them a 2-0 win at Swindon, while Fleetwood's clash with Northampton finished goalless.