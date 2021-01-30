League One highlights and round-up: Hull win, Lincoln beaten

Lincoln were knocked off the top of Sky Bet League One by Hull on goal difference after missing two penalties in a 1-0 home defeat to high-flying Doncaster.

The Imps had a three-point cushion heading into Saturday's action, but they were undone by Taylor Richards' 15th-minute strike from outside the box.

Lincoln had chances to secure something from the game, but Jorge Grant and Anthony Scully both failed to convert from 12 yards in the final half hour.

Hull took advantage of Lincoln's loss, beating relegation-threatened Swindon 1-0 after Greg Docherty's early strike.

Peterborough missed the opportunity to close the gap on the top two after losing 2-0 at Shrewsbury.

On-loan Blackburn midfielder Harry Chapman struck in the 51st and 86th minutes for the Shrews, still without manager Steve Cotterill who is recovering from coronavirus.

Sunderland moved into the play-off spots despite conceding a last-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 at home to Gillingham.

Aiden McGeady fired the Black Cats into an early lead and, although Alex MacDonald levelled, Grant Leadbitter made it 2-1 in the 43rd minute by nodding in the rebound after his penalty was saved by Jack Bonham.

But the Gills struck at the death as Jordan Graham rounded the goalkeeper and scored from a tight angle.

Niall Ennis secured Plymouth a 2-2 draw with Accrington, who failed to move one point off the top six.

Luke Jephcott equalised just before half-time following Joe Pritchard's opener for Stanley, who struck again through Dion Charles just after the break before Ennis levelled 12 minutes from time.

Aaron Drinan cancelled out Charlie Kirk's opener as Ipswich drew 1-1 at fellow play-off chasers Crewe, with Teddy Bishop sent off for the visitors eight minutes from time.

Oxford claimed a seventh consecutive league victory after beating Fleetwood 1-0, moving just three points off Sunderland.

After Charlie Mulgrew was sent off for the Cod Army in the sixth minute, Josh Ruffels scored the only goal after 28 minutes.

Two goals in as many second-half minutes saw MK Dons beat rivals AFC Wimbledon 2-0 on their first visit to the new Plough Lane.

Matt O'Riley and Matthew Sorinola netted to send Wimbledon into the bottom four after a ninth defeat in 11 winless league games.

Alex Newby scored twice to lift Rochdale four points clear of the relegation zone, with a 2-1 win at Bristol Rovers ending a six-match winless run.

Newby struck either side of Luke Leahy's equaliser to leave Rovers without a win in five and only one point above the bottom four.

Northampton's relegation battle with second-bottom Wigan was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, while Charlton and Portsmouth's clash also fell victim to the weather.