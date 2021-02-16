League One, League Two highlights and round-up: Peterborough move second, Cheltenham win

Peterborough moved up to second place in the Sky Bet League One table as a Jonson Clarke-Harris double helped them come from behind to win 3-1 at Gillingham.

After the hosts took the lead through a 32nd-minute penalty from John Akinde, who it was judged had been fouled by Jack Taylor, Clarke-Harris equalised around 90 seconds into the second half.

Siriki Dembele put Posh in front five minutes later, and Clarke-Harris added his second in the 67th minute as Darren Ferguson's men - now a point behind leaders Lincoln - registered their third successive victory.

Fourth-placed Portsmouth were beaten 3-1 at Bristol Rovers, having been a goal up.

John Marquis put Pompey ahead in the 26th minute before the Pirates replied through Jonah Ayunga goals in the 34th and 44th, and Luke Leahy's penalty with 20 minutes to go.

Marquis saw a late spot-kick saved by Joe Day in what was Portsmouth's final game before starting a period with boss Kenny Jackett not attending matches and training sessions while he recovers from a medical procedure.

The result sees Rovers, who ended an eight-game winless run in their first match since sacking Paul Tisdale, move up two spots to 18th and they are now two points clear of the relegation zone.

Northampton are also up two places to 21st, level on points with 20th-placed AFC Wimbledon, after their first fixture since sacking Keith Curle saw them draw 0-0 at Ipswich, who had Flynn Downes sent off late on.

Blackpool beat Rochdale 1-0 at home, with Sullay Kaikai scoring a 21st-minute winner.

League Two

Forest Green continued their push for automatic promotion from League Two as Josh Davison's header earned them a 4-3 home win over Oldham.

Rovers were 2-1 up at half-time after a double from Baily Cargill and Bobby Grant's reply for the Latics.

A flurry of goals then followed after the break, with Conor McAleny equalising in the 54th minute, Jamille Matt putting the hosts back in front on the hour mark, McAleny levelling again three minutes later and Davison then heading what

proved the winner four minutes after that.

Second-placed Forest Green are now a point behind leaders Cambridge in the League Two table, and four points clear of the play-off spots.

Cheltenham, a point behind them in third, came from behind to win 2-1 at Walsall.

Caolan Lavery put the Saddlers ahead early on before efforts from Sam Smith and Callum Wright turned things around prior to the break.

Walsall were playing a day on from having boss Darrell Clarke depart for Port Vale and replacing him with Brian Dutton.

Newport and Exeter, fifth and seventh respectively, drew 1-1 at Rodney Parade, with the visitors almost securing victory despite having two men sent off.

Having been reduced to 10 men in the eighth minute when Alex Hartridge was dismissed, the Grecians took the lead through a 22nd-minute goal from Ryan Bowman, who was subsequently red-carded himself late in the first half.

Exeter then hung on until the 88th minute, when Dominic Telford brought things level with a header.

Morecambe dropped out of the top seven as they lost 2-1 at Bradford, having been a goal up.

John O'Sullivan's opener was cancelled out by Anthony O'Connor and Charles Vernam then netted the Bantams' second just after the hour.

Barrow remain 23rd after Ian Henderson's goal condemned them to a 1-0 defeat at Salford.

Elliot Osborne scored in the 83rd minute as Stevenage won 1-0 at Crawley, who had a penalty saved in the 90th as Tom Nichols was denied by David Stockdale.

And Harrogate beat Carlisle 1-0 at home thanks to a Josh March spot-kick.