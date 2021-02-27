League One highlights and round-up: Posh extend lead, Lincoln lose ground

Sky Bet League One leaders Peterborough left it late to come from behind and beat Wigan 2-1 and extend their lead at the top of the table.

Thelo Aasgaard put the Latics ahead 18 minutes from time but that sparked Posh into life.

Jonson Clarke-Harris levelled with eight minutes remaining and then hit the winner from the spot after Funso Ojo had brought down Siriki Dembele.

Lincoln lost ground after they slipped to a last-gasp 4-3 defeat to Plymouth.

Kelland Watts and Danny Mayor had put the Pilgrims in control within 13 minutes but the Imps rallied and Conor McGrandles got them back into the game going into half-time.

Jorge Grant then converted a pair of penalties after the interval to put the Imps ahead but Joe Edwards' stoppage-time strike secured the points for Plymouth.

1:57 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough and Wigan

Hull kept the pressure on with a comfortable 3-0 win at relegation-threatened AFC Wimbledon.

Josh Magennis put the Tigers ahead from the spot in the 24th minute and Reece Burke doubled the advantage a minute before the interval.

Mallik Wilks then stroked home a 64th-minute penalty to wrap up the points.

Sean Raggett put Portsmouth ahead against Gillingham but Vadaine Oliver's leveller meant they had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Chris Maguire's last-minute strike earned Sunderland a 2-2 draw with Crewe after coming from two goals down.

The Railwaymen looked to be coasting when Chris Porter and Tom Lowery sent them into the interval 2-0 up.

But Jordan Jones gave the Black Caps hope 14 minutes from time before Maguire secured a point.

1:51 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Northampton Town

Ipswich moved within two points of the play-offs as Alan Judge and James Norwood gave them a 2-1 win over Doncaster.

Accrington and Fleetwood had to settle for a 1-1 draw, as did MK Dons and Oxford.

Jerry Yates scored a pair of penalties as Blackpool coasted to a 3-0 win at Charlton.

In the survival battle, Brett Pitman headed the winner to earn Swindon a priceless 2-1 win over Northampton, while Kane Hemmings and Lucas Akins saw Burton to a 2-0 win at Rochdale.

Bristol Rovers pulled two points clear of the relegation zone after a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury.