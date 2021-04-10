League One highlights and round-up: Hull, Peterborough win; Sunderland beaten

League One leaders Hull kept their title charge on track after cruising to a 3-0 win over Plymouth at Home Park.

Keane Lewis-Potter set the Tigers on their way after 11 minutes, with Josh Magennis firing in a second two minutes before the hour-mark and Greg Doherty rounding off a comprehensive victory after 74 minutes.

Peterborough remain three points behind Grant McCann's men in the table, albeit with a game in hand, after their own 3-0 win over struggling Swindon at the County Ground.

Siriki Dembele struck twice midway through the first half to put Posh in total control of the game, with League One top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris adding one in the fourth minute of second-half injury-time.

Meanwhile, Sunderland lost ground on the automatic promotion places after a 2-1 defeat to Charlton at the Stadium of Light.

Josh Scowen's own goal gave the Addicks the lead with 31 minutes gone, and Alex Gilbey made it two after the break. Scowen redeemed himself when he reduced the deficit late on, but the Black Cats couldn't muster an equaliser.

Portsmouth's unbeaten start under Danny Cowley came to a grinding halt as Burton left Fratton Park with the points after a 2-1 win.

Goals from Mike Fondop and Joe Powell had the Brewers in two in front heading into the second half, with Charlie Daniels pulling one back for Pompey late on.

Wigan and AFC Wimbledon boosted their hopes of staying in the division for another year by scoring nine goals combined in their respective fixtures.

The Latics hit three first-half goals on the way to a 4-1 win away at Doncaster, while Ollie Palmer and Ayoub Assal scored two each as the Dons sauntered to a 5-1 over Accrington at the Wham Stadium.

Oxford renewed hopes of reaching the top six, with a 6-0 away win over sorry Crewe.

Josh Ruffels, James Henry, Elliott Moore, Brandon Barker, Cameron Brannagan and Sam Winnall were all on target for Karl Robinson's men.

Brennan Johnson rescued a late point for Lincoln as they came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw at home to Blackpool.

The Seasiders had raced into a two-goal lead courtesy of Ellis Simms and Sullay Kaikai, but Anthony Scully and Johnson hit back inside the final 15 minutes to earn a draw for the Imps.

Elsewhere, Sam Hoskins scored a late penalty to earn Northampton a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Bristol Rovers, while Eoghan O'Connell's own goal condemned Rochdale to a 1-0 defeat to Fleetwood.

Ipswich's match with MK Dons and Gillingham's match with Shrewsbury both ended goalless.