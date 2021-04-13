League One highlights and round-up: Sunderland beaten; Lincoln hit four

Wigan moved out of the Sky Bet League One relegation zone and dealt Sunderland's automatic promotion hopes another major blow with a 2-1 win at the DW Stadium.

The Black Cats led through Charlie Wyke's 32nd-minute opener but their hopes of making ground on second-placed Peterborough were dashed by strikes from Will Keane and Callum Lang either side of the interval.

Sunderland's second successive defeat leaves them five points behind Posh, while the three points enabled the improving Latics to clamber out of the bottom four.

Bottom-club Rochdale also gave themselves hope of avoiding the drop as they held on for a 2-1 win over second-bottom Swindon, who have now lost four in a row.

Goals from Jimmy Keohane and Conor Grant put the home side in control before Jordan Garrick's 88th-minute strike ensured a nervous period of added time for the hosts.

Brennan Johnson scored a hat-trick as Lincoln brought an emphatic end to their run of six games without a win with a 4-0 victory over MK Dons.

Johnson scored all three of his goals within 11 second-half minutes, completing his treble from the penalty spot, before Andrew Fisher's 73rd-minute own goal completed the rout.

But there was frustration for promotion rivals Portsmouth, who dropped to sixth place after being held to a goalless draw at Crewe.

Building on their 5-1 weekend win at Accrington, Wimbledon took another stride towards safety with a 3-0 win over 10-man Ipswich.

Goals from Will Nightingale and Jack Rudoni gave the Dons control before Josh Harrop was sent off in the 28th minute, and a late Ryan Longman effort sealed the win.

Free-falling Doncaster slumped to their fifth consecutive defeat as second-half goals from Lucas Akins, Thomas Haymer and Hayden Carter gave Burton a 3-0 win at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Oxford stayed in the play-off hunt with a 4-1 win over Shrewsbury, with goals from Robert Atkinson, Elliot Lee, Matty Taylor and Sam Long, with Harry Chapman having briefly reduced the deficit for the visitors.

Accrington recovered from their weekend mauling by Wimbledon as they held Blackpool to a goalless draw at Bloomfield Road - but it would have been better for the visitors had Colby Bishop not missed a late penalty.