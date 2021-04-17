League One highlights and round-up: Hull close on promotion as Sunderland lose

Hull are within touching distance of an immediate return to the Sky Bet Championship after beating Fleetwood 2-1.

Second-half goals from Josh Magennis and Keane Lewis-Potter moved the Tigers 11 points clear of third-placed Sunderland - who they host in midweek - and 13 ahead of fourth-placed Lincoln - who have two games in hand and welcome Hull next Saturday.

It leaves City, who had fallen behind to Kyle Vassell's strike, needing two wins from their final four games to guarantee promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Sunderland's automatic promotion hopes suffered a big blow following a 1-0 defeat at promotion rivals Blackpool.

Luke Garbutt scored the only goal of the game with the aid of a deflection just before the hour mark.

It came just seconds after Aiden McGeady had hit the frame of the goal for the Black Cats.

Lincoln kept their automatic hopes intact and pushed 10-man Bristol Rovers to the brink of relegation from League One with a 1-0 win at the Memorial Stadium.

Anthony Scully's 16th-minute goal was enough for the Imps, who bolstered their play-off credentials with a vital victory after Ed Upson's first-half red card.

The result leaves Joey Barton's side four points from safety but having played more games than most of the sides around them.

Wigan recorded a third league win in a row for the first time this season as they saw off 10-man Crewe 2-0 at the DW Stadium to take another huge step towards safety.

Leam Richardson's men took the lead inside 15 minutes thanks to a freakish deflection from Joe Dodoo, with Lee Evans adding a second from the spot after Omar Beckles was sent off for fouling Callum Lang.

Rochdale climbed off the foot of the table with a 3-1 win against Accrington.

Jimmy Keohane, Jake Beesley and Conor Shaughnessy boosted Rochdale's survival hopes, with Ben Barclay on target for the visitors.

A goalless draw did little for Charlton and Ipswich's respective play-off hopes, while Scott Fraser's penalty gave MK Dons a 1-0 win over Portsmouth, who had Jack Whatmough sent off late on.

Doncaster ended a run of five straight defeats with a 2-0 win at Shrewsbury and Burton and Plymouth played out a 1-1 draw.