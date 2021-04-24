League One highlights and round-up: Hull promoted, Peterborough win, Sunderland held

Mallik Wilks' late penalty secured Hull promotion to the Sky Bet Championship and edged them closer to the League One title with a 2-1 win at Lincoln.
Josh Magennis put Hull into an early lead, only for the visitors to be pegged back by Lewis Montsma's effort.
But just when Hull feared a frustrating draw, up popped Wilks with the winner from the penalty spot to seal their place in the second tier.
Peterborough's 1-0 win at Charlton, however, meant Hull remain four points clear of Posh, who have a game in hand.
Jonson Clarke-Harris' ninth-minute goal sealed a 1-0 win at Charlton, who saw Jayden Stockley miss a penalty, and need one more point from three games to secure promotion.
Charlie Wyke's double took his tally to 30 goals in all competitions for third-placed Sunderland, but the Black Cats could only draw 3-3 with Accrington.
Colby Bishop found the net for Stanley, before a Luke O'Nien own goal dragged the visitors back level at 2-2.
Max Power thought he had snatched back the win for the Wearsiders, only for Sean McConville to net late on and thwart the hosts.
Matt Taylor struck twice with a Joe Edwards own goal also helping out as Oxford saw off Plymouth 3-1.
Niall Ennis was on target for the Pilgrims but it was a tough day on the road for the men from Devon.
Centre-back Matthew Pennington's goal did the trick for Shrewsbury, who dented Blackpool's play-off chase with a 1-0 win on their travels.
Northampton struck twice in four minutes through Ryan Edmondson and Fraser Horsfall to pinch a 2-2 draw at Gillingham.
Vadaine Oliver and Olly Lee had the hosts in control at 2-0 heading into the last 20 minutes, only for the Cobblers to turn the tables at the death.
Joe Piggott missed a penalty as AFC Wimbledon played out a goalless draw at Ipswich.
Barrie McKay found the net as Fleetwood bagged a 1-0 win at Doncaster, while two added-time goals left Crewe and Rochdale drawing 1-1.
First Charlie Kirk thought he had snatched the win for the hosts, only for Matt Done to level for Dale in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time.
Will Keane answered Joe Powell's early effort for Burton to hand hosts Wigan a 1-1 draw.
Will Grigg struck four goals as MK Dons thrashed Swindon 5-0, with Scott Fraser adding a penalty for good measure.
Joey Barton's Bristol Rovers were officially relegated to League Two thanks to a 1-0 loss at play-off hopefuls Portsmouth.
Ronan Curtis' first-half goal proved enough to earn Pompey their first win in five matches.