League One highlights and round-up: Rotherham, Wycombe win; Sheffield Wednesday held

Rotherham and Wycombe returned to life in League One with a victory on the opening day of the season on Saturday.

Both sides suffered relegation on the final day of the last Championship campaign, but the Millers started off with a 2-0 win over Plymouth, while Wycombe beat Accrington 2-1.

The other relegated club, Sheffield Wednesday, drew 0-0 at Charlton.

Elsewhere, Sunderland came from behind to beat Wigan 2-1 at the Stadium of Light, while AFC Wimbledon did the same with a 2-1 victory at Doncaster, dampening Richie Wellens' first game in charge at the Keepmoat Stadium.

There were also 1-0 wins for Burton at Shrewsbury as John Brayford scored, while Lee Brown sealed victory for Portsmouth at Fleetwood.

Bolton's return to League One saw them draw 3-3 in a hugely-entertaining clash at home to MK Dons, with Alex Baptiste scoring a leveller for Wanderers deep into stoppage-time.

Morecambe were denied a win late on in their first game at this level as Ipswich nicked a late 2-2 draw at Portman Road.

The other two promoted sides, Cheltenham and Cambridge, drew 1-1 away at Crewe and at home to Oxford respectively.

Gillingham and Lincoln also drew 1-1.