League One highlights and round-up: Rotherham, Wycombe win; Sheffield Wednesday held

Rotherham and Wycombe returned to life in League One with a victory on the opening day of the season on Saturday.
Both sides suffered relegation on the final day of the last Championship campaign, but the Millers started off with a 2-0 win over Plymouth, while Wycombe beat Accrington 2-1.
The other relegated club, Sheffield Wednesday, drew 0-0 at Charlton.
Elsewhere, Sunderland came from behind to beat Wigan 2-1 at the Stadium of Light, while AFC Wimbledon did the same with a 2-1 victory at Doncaster, dampening Richie Wellens' first game in charge at the Keepmoat Stadium.
There were also 1-0 wins for Burton at Shrewsbury as John Brayford scored, while Lee Brown sealed victory for Portsmouth at Fleetwood.
Trending
- Coach thrown out of Tokyo Games for punching horse
- Chelsea agree club-record £97.5m Lukaku deal
- Messi speaks to Poch as £50m PSG deal moves closer
- Transfer Talk: Kane misjudgement, Lukaku U-turn, Grealish pressure
- Kane returns to Tottenham training
- Rodgers: Fofana out until 2022, injury worse than feared
- Goodbye or brinkmanship - is Messi really leaving?
- Man Utd to be renamed on Football Manager
- Root hundred gives England hope in first Test
- Arsenal transfer rumours: Gunners want Ramsdale resolution
Bolton's return to League One saw them draw 3-3 in a hugely-entertaining clash at home to MK Dons, with Alex Baptiste scoring a leveller for Wanderers deep into stoppage-time.
Morecambe were denied a win late on in their first game at this level as Ipswich nicked a late 2-2 draw at Portman Road.
The other two promoted sides, Cheltenham and Cambridge, drew 1-1 away at Crewe and at home to Oxford respectively.
Gillingham and Lincoln also drew 1-1.