Gillingham are waiting to hear the findings of the investigation and will work with the relevant authorities if required; there was a coming together between Lincoln's players and Gillingham fans after the away side opened the scoring four minutes into Saturday's game

Gillingham vs Lincoln: Police release man on bail after incident during League One match

A man has been arrested and released on police bail in connection with an allegation of racially aggravated assault during the 1-1 draw between Gillingham and Lincoln at Priestfield Stadium.

A statement from the Kent Police force read: "A man arrested in connection with a racially aggravated assault at Priestfield Stadium has been released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.

"The 39-year-old man from Gillingham was arrested at 3.15pm on Saturday 7 August 2021."

Gillingham, who are also aware of an allegation of racism, are waiting to hear the findings of the investigation and will work with the relevant authorities if required.

There was a coming together between Lincoln's players and Gillingham fans after the away side opened the scoring through Tayo Edun four minutes into the League One match on the opening day of the season.

The celebrations overflowed beyond the advertising hoardings near the Gillingham supporters, and two fans appeared to push members of the Lincoln team, while others also approached the players.

Gillingham battled back from an early Tayo Edun goal to earn a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Lincoln on the opening day of the League One season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Gillingham and Lincoln

Edun put the visitors ahead after just four minutes at Priestfield but the Gills hit back on the stroke of half-time through Danny Lloyd to claim a point.

Lincoln could hardly have wished for a better start to the new season as they took the lead when Edun lashed home into the top corner after Jamie Cumming had produced a great save to keep out Anthony Scully's initial effort.

The hosts came close to equalising just shy of the half-hour mark when Vadaine Oliver's looping header hit the crossbar, before Josh Griffiths pulled off a smart save to deny Max Ehmer on the rebound.

They did eventually equalise just before half-time, however, as a fumble from Griffiths led to a goalmouth scramble with the ball eventually being bundled home by Lloyd.