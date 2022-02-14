Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Sky Sports EFL Podcast from Sky Sports Football.

Latest episode:

Jonathan Oakes is joined by Andy Hinchcliffe and Gary Weaver to discuss all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two.

The panel dissects all the most recent news and talking points from the EFL, while Derby’s Craig Forsyth takes Ten To Tackle.

In the Championship (from the start) the panel look back at a week for Derby that’s moving in the right direction, Aleksandar Mitrovic’s record-equaling goalscoring feats for Fulham and the latest in the play-off race.

We also hear from Stoke fan Ben Rowley about their slide away from the top six and whether he thinks they can turn it around, Birmingham’s recent upturn and a potential lifeline for Barnsley.

Derby’s Craig Forsyth (23m35s) then takes centre stage as he reveals all by answering our quickfire questions in Ten To Tackle.

In League One (26m37s) the guests reflect on Sunderland’s appointment of Alex Neil, a big win for Rotherham at Sheffield Wednesday, Cheltenham’s good run and Crewe fan Stuart Price assesses whether he believes his club can still stay up.

And in League Two (40m39s) we hear from Walsall fan Roberto Petrucco on the sacking of Matt Taylor and the supporter unrest there, whether Oldham can beat the drop under John Sheridan and Leyton Orient’s recent slump in form.

All that and much, much more!

