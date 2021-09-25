League One highlights and round-up: Wigan, Sunderland win

Wigan remain top of the Sky Bet League One table after goals from Charlie Wyke and Callum Lang helped the Latics beat Cheltenham 2-0 at the DW Stadium.

Wyke put the ball on a plate for Lang who finished nicely inside the area and the favour was returned straight after the half-time whistle when Lang set Wyke up to take his tally to three for the season.

A six-goal thriller entertained the 4,000 fans in attendance at the Mazuma Stadium as a 10-man Morecambe side drew 3-3 with Accrington.

Morecambe twice came from a goal behind as Cole Stockton's 81st-minute equaliser made sure both sides had a share of the spoils after Shane McLoughlin was sent off for the hosts in the second half.

After an unbeaten start, Burton have made it seven consecutive games without a win after losing 2-1 to Lincoln at the Pirelli Stadium.

The visitors went two to the good through Lewis Fiorini and Anthony Scully but a Conor Shaughnessy goal in the 86th minute was not enough for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's side to get anything out of the game.

Cambridge and Fleetwood could not be separated after 90 minutes after the two sides drew 2-2 at the Abbey Stadium and the same scoreline greeted Portsmouth and Charlton at The Valley after a late Josh Davison goal earned Charlton a point.

A 90th-minute equaliser from Conor Chaplin cancelled out Dennis Adeniran's 26th minute opener as Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 at Portman Road.

MK Dons made it three wins on the bounce with victory over 10-man Wycombe at the Stadium:MK.

Troy Parrott was brought down in the penalty area which saw Wycombe's Anthony Stewart given his marching orders and Parrott sent the keeper the wrong way to take all three points.

Gillingham drew their fifth game of the season after a 1-1 with Oxford at the Kassam Stadium.

The U's hit the lead when a ball over the top from Herbie Kane found Matty Taylor, who made no mistake with a composed finish into the bottom corner and the Gills drew level through Alex MacDonald on the half hour mark with a 25-yard strike.

Plymouth came from behind to beat Doncaster 2-1 at Home Park, a result which sees the Pilgrims stay in the top four while Rovers remain glued to the bottom of the table.

Jordy Hiwula gave the visitors an unlikely lead before penalties from Luke Jephcott and Conor Grant earned all three points for the home team.

Sunderland won 1-0 against Bolton to stay level on points with Wigan at the top of the table.

Dennis Cirkin broke down the left hand side and pulled it back for Carl Winchester who made no mistake in firing home his third of the season.

Chris Porter's stoppage-time equaliser for Crewe from the penalty spot stopped Rotherham from picking up all three points at the New York Stadium.

Oliver Rathbone's first of the season looked like it would get the Millers all three points before Wes Harding was shown a second yellow card for bringing down Porter inside the area.

Shrewsbury came from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude gave the visitors the lead just after the half-hour mark but goals from Luke Leahy and Daniel Udoh made sure Shrews picked up their first win in four games.