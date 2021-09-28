League One highlights and round-up: Sunderland, Rotherham, Wycombe win

Sunderland moved back to the top of Sky Bet League One after a crushing 5-0 win over Cheltenham at the Stadium of Light.

Bailey Wright put the Black Cats ahead after 11 minutes, before two goals in 10 minutes from Ross Stewart extended their advantage.

And it was all over shortly after the hour mark, when Luke O'Nien and Leon Dajaku struck within a minute of one another to add the gloss.

That result, coupled with their own 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, meant Wigan were knocked from the third tier summit.

Max Power's comical own goal put Darren Moore's Owls ahead and Callum Paterson doubled the lead after an hour. Charlie Wyke's late penalty reduced the deficit, but it was too little, too late for the Latics.

Rotherham climbed to fifth after a 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon, with two goals from Michael Smith and one from Will Grigg, while Wycombe got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

A ruthless performance from Ipswich saw Lee Evans hit a hat-trick in a 6-0 win over sorry Doncaster, and at the Mazuma Stadium, Cole Stockton stole the show once more as he scored twice in Morecambe's 2-0 win over Lincoln.

Charlton's difficult start to the season continued as Bolton came from a goal down to win 4-1 at The Valley, while at Stadium MK, Scott Twine's sublime hat-trick couldn't prevent MK Dons from being held to a 3-3 draw by Fleetwood.

Elsewhere, Oxford beat Accrington 5-1, Gillingham claimed their first away win of the season with a 2-0 triumph at Cambridge, Plymouth fought back to hold Crewe to a 1-1 draw and Burton held on to beat Portsmouth 2-1