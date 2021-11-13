Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Mike Cooper reports homophobic slurs at Accrington

Plymouth: "Football is for everyone, and the club remains committed to playing our part to build a more inclusive sport."; Accrington: "Stanley prides itself on being an inclusive community club and we will take the appropriate action if required."

Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Mike Cooper has reported hearing homophobic slurs during Saturday's League One match at Accrington Stanley.

Accrington are investigating the matter and say they will take 'appropriate action' if required.

Plymouth won 4-1 to take over at the top of the League One table

And to the @ASFCofficial young fans, homophobic slurs aren’t acceptable. — Mike Cooper (@Mike_coooper) November 13, 2021

After the match, Argyle released a statement that read: "During the second half of our Sky Bet League One fixture at Accrington Stanley, one of our players reported being subjected to consistent homophobic slurs from a small number of supporters within the stadium.

"Plymouth Argyle condemns this behaviour in the strongest possible terms, and applauds our players for taking a stand in the fight against discrimination.

"We would also like to thank our colleagues at Accrington Stanley, who have acted swiftly and supportively to begin an investigation to identify the individuals involved.

"Football is for everyone, and the club remains committed to playing our part to build a more inclusive sport.

"The club will work with anti-discrimination charity Kick it Out as well as the relevant football authorities on the matter, and will provide no further comment at this time."

📝 #asfc are aware of a @Twitter comment from the @Only1Argyle goalkeeper with regard to alleged homophobic comments and are conducting investigations.



Stanley prides itself on being an inclusive community club and we will take the appropriate action if required. pic.twitter.com/telKoLRd2D — Accrington Stanley FC (@ASFCofficial) November 13, 2021

Goalkeeper Cooper posted on Twitter: "And to the @ASFC official young fans, homophobic slurs aren't acceptable."

Accrington Stanley posted: "#asfc are aware of a @Twitter comment from the @Only1Argyle goalkeeper with regard to alleged homophobic comments and are conducting investigations.

"Stanley prides itself on being an inclusive community club and we will take the appropriate action if required."

