Charlton vs Leyton Orient: Who can conquer Wembley and seal promotion to the Championship?

It won't be the most miles covered by fans in play-off history by any means, but the short hop for Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient will end up going a long way for one.

It is two clubs back on the rise, but in every different ways. Charlton have the opportunity to return to the Championship after five years away.

A modest-ish gap compared to their opposition, but Sunday represents a chance to put years of ownership turmoil firmly behind them.

For Leyton Orient, it has been 43 years since they last played second-tier football. They were in the National League as recently as 2019. They were also in the relegation zone as recently as November, and spent almost as many days in the bottom four this season as the top six.

In Nathan Jones versus Richie Wellens we have two of the most intriguing managerial figures in the EFL. The scenes in the dugout may be as enticing as the ones on the famous Wembley pitch.

Tale of the tape - the key info heading into the final

Leyton Orient are looking to play second-tier football for the first time since 1981/82 season; Charlton since 2019/20 season.

Charlton have won their last three play-off finals; Leyton Orient have lost their last three.

Charlton beat Leyton Orient in both League meetings this season, Orient won meeting in EFL Trophy.

Charlie Kelman (18) and Matty Godden (14) have scored most goals in English football this calendar year.

This is Nathan Jones' third play-off campaign as a manager and the first time he's made the final.

Richie Wellens is managing his first play-off campaign, but did win the League One play-off final as a player in 2008, when he started Doncaster's 1-0 victory over Leeds.

Kick-off at 1.01pm... but why? The EFL play-off finals look a little different this year with all three matches now set to kick-off one minute later than scheduled. Launching at last season's play-offs, Every Minute Matters has already surpassed the initial target of encouraging 270,000 people - three times the capacity of Wembley Stadium - to learn CPR.

Now, the campaign is aiming to go further by encouraging 360,000 people to use the British Heart Foundation's online RevivR tool and to start learning the lifesaving technique by the time the Play-Off Finals come round.

To access BHF's free, simple and easy-to-use online tool, RevivR, search 'BHF RevivR' or visit revivr.bhf.org.uk/efl

Tactical preview: Godden vs Kelman - how do they compare?

Curtis Davies on the Sky Sports EFL play-off final preview show:

"The key to it is their instinct and anticipation. The pair of them play on the shoulder, and they play on moments.

"You see them when the box is congested. Some people say it's lucky, but strikers know where the ball is going to go and they find themselves in that space.

"But it's not just that reaction to put the ball into the back of the net. I've played against them both and, while they've got those abilities, they're still both game and won't care about coming up against big centre-backs. Particurly Charlie Kelman with the form he's in."

Aaron McLean on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

"The advantage both these players have is that I've coached them both! So they both go into the game having had the best preparation imaginable.

"I work with Charlie every summer, and I worked and played with Matty at Peterborough. I do think one of the two will be the match winner, but I couldn't call which one."

How Charlton reached the final

Nathan Jones: I've learned from every play-off campaign

Nathan Jones has failed to win either of his play-off campaigns as a manager, but feels ready to go one better this time around.

While in charge of Luton, Jones was beaten by Blackpool in the 2017 League Two semi-finals, and they exited at the semi-final stage of the 2022 Championship play-offs to Huddersfield.

"There are certain things [I've learned]," he told Sky Sports. "The first campaign with Luton was my first one as a manager. We were a really good side and we'd beaten Blackpool twice in the league that season.

"We didn't go there complacent, but on the day we didn't really prepare well. Maybe there was a little bit too much pressure on us.

"There are lessons from every play-off campaign, and I've been fortunate to be a part of them as a player and an assistant manager, now this is my third one as a manager."

How Leyton Orient reached the final

Charlie Kelman: From the stands to the stage

For Leyton Orient striker Charlie Kelman it will be his first time playing at Wembley, a venue he always dreamed of stepping out onto as a fan.

"I watched Solihull Moors last year because my best mate was there. I remember saying, 'I want to play here.'

"If you'd said a year ago I'd be playing in a play-off final for Leyton Orient, I'm sure people would've laughed. But here I am. I'm excited, and I'm ready to take on the challenge.

"I remember watching West Ham win the play-off final against Blackpool in 2012. I was just a kid, a proper fan, sitting in the stands with my dad, seeing Ricardo Vaz Te score the winner. That was my team growing up.

"Seeing that atmosphere, that occasion, I dreamed of being out there one day. To think I'll be walking out onto that same pitch now, it's surreal. Real full-circle stuff."