Dino Maamria interview: How the former Burton, Oldham and Stevenage boss is building for EFL return

It has been 18 months since Dino Maamria parted ways with Burton Albion, closing a three-year chapter with the club in League One.

It has been a rare lengthy break for a man involved in football for pretty much his entire life.

"Football is relentless," Maamria tells Sky Sports. "And managing requires total commitment, so I needed to pause and reflect."

Sandhurst, Frank talks and Klopp insight

At first, he spent some time with his family. Since, there have been trips and travels mixed in to ensure he is ready for his next role - wherever that may be.

"Development is crucial," Maamria says. "I've travelled extensively - Sandhurst Military Academy, Valencia, Brentford, Leeds United - absorbing new ideas and perspectives."

At Sandhurst, he gained insights into leadership and decision-making under pressure, skills that are invaluable in football management.

He has also been influenced by watching coaches like Thomas Frank at Brentford and Daniel Farke at Leeds.

"Seeing how military leaders manage stress and hierarchy made me think differently about managing teams," he says.

"Brentford's style of pressing and counter-pressing, their quick transitions and attention to set-pieces really resonated with me. It aligns with how I want my teams to play."

One of Maamria's standout recent experiences came during a week spent with the Red Bull group at RB Leipzig.

"It was an incredible opportunity," he says. "Jurgen Klopp was there for three days, along with top coaches from Sporting Lisbon, Salzburg, PSV Eindhoven and Red Bull New York.

"These exchanges shape how we can bring exciting, fluid football to our teams. I can't wait to bring that into my next role."

The 'firefighter' manager and his philosophy

Image: Maamria when he was Burton manager going up against then-Leicester boss Enzo Maresca in the Carabao Cup in 2023

Maamria acknowledges that he has built a reputation as a 'firefighter' manager, taking on clubs in crisis and steering them away from relegation.

It is a label he does, to a large extent, wear with pride.

"It's a tough job, coming in mid-season to struggling teams. But I've always delivered. Five clubs, and each time the first objective was survival, and I've succeeded every time," he says.

But fighting fires can take its toll.

"At some point, you do just want to be able to push forward," he admits. "I want to build sustainable success, develop players, and compete higher up the table. It's exhausting to fight just to stay safe every year.

"I want to be somewhere with the time and resources to build something meaningful. Not just survive, but thrive."

A desire to return

Still just 51, Maamria's passion for coaching burns brighter than ever.

"Coaching is my life," he says. "The player is at the heart of everything. By creating the right environment, you build winning teams.

"I've been in football all my life. I want to be back. I didn't realise how difficult it would be. Especially when you've been so involved in football, and you're still playing it in your mind every day. I found it really challenging."

For Maamria, it is about finding the right fit and he remains confident his next opportunity will come.

"Timing matters. I'm not desperate to take just any job," he says. "I want to work somewhere where I can develop players, build a winning culture, and create lasting success.

"I've managed struggling teams and kept them safe. I've developed players who have gone on to play at higher levels. I know how to win games, even under difficult circumstances.

"I'm working hard behind the scenes, and when the right club comes along, I'll be ready to give it everything. Coaching is my life. Winning is what football is all about. I'm ready to get back."