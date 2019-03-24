Scunthorpe part company with boss Stuart McCall

Stuart McCall has been sacked

League One strugglers Scunthorpe have sacked boss Stuart McCall, following a 3-1 defeat at Rochdale on Saturday.

Scunthorpe are 18th in Sky Bet League One after a run of four defeats in five matches and sit just two points above the relegation zone.

"Scunthorpe United Football Club has parted company with first-team manager Stuart McCall," a club statement read

"Andy Dawson will be caretaker manager for the rest of the season."

Former Motherwell and Rangers boss McCall took charge at Scunthorpe in August, six months after his second spell in charge of Bradford ended.

His departure from Glanford Park comes less than two months after he was named League One Manager of the Month following an undefeated January for the club.

Scunthorpe's next game sees them host fellow strugglers AFC Wimbledon, who are five points and five places below them in the League One table.