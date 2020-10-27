Scunthorpe: Three League Two games postponed due to coronavirus cases

Scunthorpe's next three Sky Bet League Two fixtures have been postponed because of a "rising" number of positive coronavirus cases at the club.

The club has advised the EFL it is unable to safely fulfil the fixtures against Salford on Tuesday, Colchester United on Friday and Port Vale on November 3 at present.

Scunthorpe said eight players have tested positive for coronavirus, with a further 10 needing to self-isolate after being in close contact with them.

The EFL said they would investigate the circumstances behind the postponements, with revised dates for the fixtures to be confirmed in due course.

"The club has advised the EFL it is unable to safely fulfil the fixtures," a club statement said.

"The club is following all of Public Health England and the EFL's Covid-19 protocols and will not name the players in question."

The Iron added that training for the unaffected players and staff members will stop for seven days as a precaution.

Assistant manager Mark Lillis tested positive last week which led to manager Neil Cox requiring to self-isolate, with U23s manager and goalkeeping coach Paul Musselwhite placed in temporary charge for the 3-1 defeat to Exeter on Saturday.

Scunthorpe are 23rd in League Two, having won one, drawn one and lost six of their opening eight fixtures this season.